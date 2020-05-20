The Makers of Masks

MASKS: Makers & Support - and more restrictions are lifted.

Ronda Sprouse, of Clinton, and Rhonda McKnight, of Fountain Inn - many of their masks are going to Ohio to healthcare workers; they have made about 1,000 masks; they also have some Michigan masks, but they don't like to touch them. They also can make masks for people planning to attend Clinton High and Laurens District High Schools' Graduations.

Robin Sullivan Hornberger, Laurens - making/offering masks for parents and guests of the District 55 - Laurens District High School graduation, June 4 in KC Hanna Stadium; there are limited numbers due to fabric limits.

Action Staffing -- advertised on behalf of Renfro in Clinton for mask assemblers; the industry has a special, sectioned-off space for workers as young as 16 years old; Renfro’s “normal” business is making and shipping socks, which is continuing. Donation to the City of Clinton and the City and County of Laurens was made on May 7 at Renfro.

Richloom, Clinton - made and sent masks to their corporate staff in New York City and elsewhere; also donated to Woodbridge Senior Living Clinton and the dialysis center in Greenwood.

The Josten’s distribution center, Laurens -- transitioned to producing protective gear for healthcare workers, and the Greenwood Mills has modified its denim production to make the protective clothing, as well.

Bay Island Sportswear, Greenwood --- on track to make 3 million masks and has a Disney contract for more, according to The Index-Journal.

caption:

The SC Troopers Association presented SCDPS with 2,000 KN95 masks. SCTA President Lt. Brad DeWitt, SCHP Col. Chris Williamson, SCDPS Acting Director Robert Woods, IV, and SCTA Executive Director Mark Gosnell.

SC TROOPERS ASSOCIATION DONATES MASKS TO SCDPS OFFICERS TO ASSIST DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

COLUMBIA – The SC Department of Public Safety has received a donation of 2,000 KN95 masks from the SC Troopers Association to assist officers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCTA Executive Director Mark Gosnell said that the Troopers Association had seen a need to assist law enforcement during this time to provide an extra level of support to supplement state supplies and free up resources for other state first responders.

The masks will be sent to the department to begin distribution among SCDPS law enforcement including the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, and Bureau of Protective Services.

“We want to do all that we can to support our first responders during this time,” Gosnell said. “First responders are on the front lines every day working to keep South Carolina safe and we want to be there for them.”

The department has regularly received supplies of masks as the supply chain caught up and has continually distributed masks to DPS officers to use during enforcement activities.

“Our number one goal is to ensure not only the health and safety of our officers but that of the motoring public as well,” said SCDPS Acting Director Robert Woods, IV. “These extra masks will provide an additional level of support to ensure we have enough supplies on hand as the need for personal protective equipment continues for health care professionals and first responders.”

TODAY (May 20, 2020):

Gov. Henry McMaster Lifts Restrictions on Attractions Effective Friday, May 22

Governor Also Lifts Restrictions on Youth and Adult Recreational Sports Effective May 30

COLUMBIA – Governor Henry McMaster today announced that attraction facilities will be permitted to open throughout South Carolina beginning Friday, May 22nd. The governor’s announcement comes after AccelerateSC has been meeting for nearly a month to determine the safest ways to reinvigorate the state’s economy.

The “Response” component of AccelerateSC has established exhaustive safety guidelines for businesses that have been allowed to reopen. Guidelines for attraction facilities can be found here and on the AccelerateSC website, along with guidelines for all recently re-opened businesses.

Examples of attraction facilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Zoos

Museums

Aquariums

Planetariums

Historic buildings and sites

Waterparks

Amusement park rides

Go-Kart tracks

Bingo facilities (specific guidelines can be found here)

Miniature golf facilities

Governor McMaster also announced that youth and adult sports leagues will be allowed to begin practicing on May 30th, with competitive play resuming on June 15th. Specific guidelines, created by the “Response” component of AccelerateSC, can be found here.

While Governor McMaster never took any action prohibiting day camps, which are popular for children during the summer months, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Environmental Control have established guidelines for those planning to hold camps this summer. Those guidelines can be found here.

-###-