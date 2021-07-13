Calling DHEC - We need some answers from you -- with photos.

The consensus from tonight's meeting at The Clinton House of Hwy 56, Barrel Stave Road and Blakeleyville residents, along with City of Clinton and Laurens County officials and 2 State Representatives was they didn't know enough to know if they should be opposed.

SC DHEC has set an Aug. 1 cut-off date for public comments about a project near Clinton that it has been studying since 2019. That gives a dedicated group of concerned citizens 18 days to generate enough pressure to force a fact-finding meeting about the H2O Blue, LLC Hauled Wastewater Receiving and Evaporation Facility proposed for 13233 Hwy 56 North, Clinton. The facility is not permitted to receive or treat hazardous waste. But no one is really sure what the facility IS permitted to accept.

As of Tuesday, a DHEC official said he had gotten 10 calls about the facility.

That is about to change.

State Representative Stewart Jones said he will write a letter to DHEC urging a halt to the permitting process. He likely will be joined by State Rep. Dough Gilliam. Clinton Mayor Bob McLean said, "We need to make an informed decision" - the mayor said Clinton wants Industry and business, but he insists about every prospect that whatever they do, they do not smell.

It is likely that the H2O Blue facility will smell.

Whether that's a minor odor - from 2 400 gallon per hour thermal evaporators that dry up industrial waste coming from unknown destinations to Laurens County for disposal - or if it will be like garlic, rotten eggs, or a paper mill is unknown at this point. That's just one thing the citizens gathered at The Clinton House Tuesday night want to know - there were about 100 gathered for a very hastily called meeting related to a July 1, 2021 letter from DHEC - it is a Notice of Draft No Discharge Permit.

An accompanying document said this permit triggers "a major amendment" to the state's laws and policies governing the discharge of waste - that law, the 208 Water Quality Management Plan, is 30 pages in length.

What is that "major amendment'? And, is Clinton the only city in South Carolina that it applies to?

Residents don't know - they just know they got the letter. Some of them, anyway. A solitary paper is stapled to a post at the H2O Blue, LLC site. Residents are concerned that if the firm is in the evaporation business, all manner of chemicals from industrial plants throughout the United States will rise into the sky like a mist, and if it goes up, it must come down. The facility will operate 24 hours, with no chemist on site - what happens if a truck driver spills a load, ground monitoring is checked every 6 months. There will be 3 wells on an 8 acre site.

What's more - what is this company anyway? There is a site in Sumter that does this work, some residents have been told, but there was no indication it would be some place they could go to look around. The one thing they do know is this, from DHEC's letter:

"When there is a significant degree of public interest in a proposed permit or group of permits, the Department may hold a public hearing to take oral comments in addition to written comments."

That is what these Clinton area residents want - and NOT a public hearing in Columbia. To get it, they are prepared to send lots of questions to this man: Randy Thompson, DHEC Bureau of Water, 2600 Bull St., Columbia, SC 29201, e-mail: thompsgr@dhec.sc.gov, phone: 803-898-4314.

It is similar to what residents of Mountville - on the other side of Clinton - had to do when their neighborhood was being encircled by industrial-size chicken houses.

To help make it happen, there's a Facebook page: Keep Laurens County Clean.

And, they are asking Clinton and Laurens County officials to consider appropriating money for an environmental lawyer. The residents are concerned (about many things but mainly) about how people would be evacuated in case of a major chemical spill. People on Hwy 56 could go north (toward Musgrove Mill) or south (toward Clinton) on onto the Interstates 26 and 385. But the people of Blakeleyville, about 20 houses on a dead end road, would be trapped. That - they agreed - would be unacceptable.