Lost dogs resource

LCSO-AC announces “FindingRover”.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control would like to announce the use of FindingRover.com, a website that uses facial recognition technology to help reunite lost pets with their families.

Through the partnership, photos of dogs who come into the Laurens County Animal Shelter will be uploaded into the Finding Rover database. When a pet owner registers their dog with Finding Rover, the website uses facial recognition to search area shelters using the program in the event that the dog is lost. Community members can also use the website to upload photos of found dogs. An announcement said, “Many shelters statewide have activated Finding Rover in recent weeks so even if your pet strays further than your community, it is possible that this website can still be utilized to assist in locating it. This website is free and easy to use! We suggest registering your pet before it ever goes missing. Be proactive and create an account for your pet today. We are excited to use this technology and hope that it will assist us in returning pets to their families.”

Visit FindingRover.com or download the Finding Rover app on your smartphone for more information on registering your pet or listing a found pet.