Looking Forward

Chamber works toward in-person annual meeting, awards for 2022.

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce is making plans to return to an in-person annual dinner meeting to receive inspiration, give awards, and provide networking during its major social event of the year.

The Annual Dinner & Awards is calendared for Feb. 10, 2022, at Presbyterian College. They are looking for suggestions about a dynamic guest speaker.

The decision to return to face-to-face gatherings - discouraged by the COVID-19 pandemic - comes after a very successful fund-raising event, the Fan Challenge Oyster Roast. The event netted $22,500 (net in 2008 was $3,000) and featured the work of an impressive 63 volunteers.

The annual dinner was canceled by Covid last year.

Chamber President & CEO Amanda Munyan made the announcement last Tuesday during the organization’s board meeting at The Ridge recreation center in Laurens. The board has been meeting at places where it can “spread out,” rather than in the chamber board room, because of Covid transmission. This time, Munyan had another reason in mind - tables were organized so there would be three to four members per table and they could form brain-storming groups. She asked them to write ideas, by group, at a handful of stations around the room, in response to prompts.

Munyan said that was a better use of their time than having her read a report.

They did have a report - a front and back document that had the President’s Report and Committee Reports. They also took home a gift - salsa from Lush Acres Farm at Thornwell in Clinton.

In the coming year, the Chamber will take an even more active role in beautification, becoming a Keep America Beautiful affiliate.

Munyan said the local group also has earned Carolina Chamber accreditation and will go for U.S. Chamber accreditation. For the Carolina designation, they submitted 34 pages of documents for accreditors to review.

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce has 387 active members - its two newest are A2 Exterminators and Overstock Outlet in Clinton. They have 13 new members going back to August toward an annual goal of 25.

Board members received Save the Dates information that included the two most upcoming events - Jan. 15 NAACP Banquet, a virtual event; and Jan. 20 Laurens County Development Corporation annual meeting.

They are planning an Industry & Ag Tour this spring and will participate March 10 in Spotlight on Agriculture. Team Ecology is coming up the week of March 28, 2022.

A new event - The Brew - will have a kickoff Jan. 19 at the Chamber office.

(More info: www.laurenscounty.org)