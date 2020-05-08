A "Look In" at Water Work

New Water Plant - It can be viewed through TrueLook.

As Laurens County rounds the corner to the second half of 2020, and the world continues wearily through COVID-19, there is a celebration date looming on the horizon.

Barring major, unforeseen circumstances, Harper Construction Company will hand over the keys to a new water treatment plant on Feb. 11, 2021.

What seemed nearly unattainable just five short years ago, it now rising from the earth along Highway 221 South, Laurens, just by the highway’s intersection with Highway 72 (Lee’s Barbecue). New pipes are in the ground all over Laurens, Clinton and Joanna.

A new water tank will be rising on Milam Road.

The raw-water intake now looks like an actual building to the boaters of Lake Greenwood.

A TrueLook computer app accesses a real-time look at the growing water plant and the also-under-construction water intake. Smart Electric also has posted a drone-flyover of the construction site. Altogether, with the plant, the in-take, the tanks, and miles and miles of pipe, some of it heavy-duty iron, it is a $52 million infrastructure project.

Cooperation has been key, according to Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission Executive Director Jeff Field.

“SC DOT (the state’s Department of Transportation) has been really good to work with on this project,” Field said.

Financing is by the Economic Development Agency of the United States Department of Agriculture. The federal department has been accessible to the LCWSC even as USDA tries to keep people all over the country fed during the Coronavirus-COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the nation since late February (schools closed in South Carolina on March 17).

The project’s raw-water intake is near Camp Fellowship on Lake Greenwood. Owner of the lake, Greenwood County had to sign an agreement allowing the structure to be built. An intake pipe extends 450 ft. from the bank into the lake. The intake itself is 14 ft below the surface of the water, on a 25 ft tower. It will be marked with a SC DNR buoy(s) - DNR is the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Several companies are/have been installing water lines - Lake Murray, the Joanna line; PMC, Hwy 221 line; Legacy, the Hwy 72 line; Phoenix, the Milam Road water tank.

PMC hit two abandoned storage tanks that no one knew were there at Harris Bridge Road, the LCWSC board was told at its July 28 meeting. Major line work has been done along Stagecoach Road, Laurens, for a connection of the LCWSC headquarters water tank to the storage tank at Raider Road.

The Lake Greenwood water pumped and treated will supplement the LCWSC water purchases from Laurens CPW (Lake Rabon), the City of Clinton, and the Greenville Water System. LCWSC also manages a sewerage plant near Joanna, and administers the Town of Gray Court’s water system.

It continues to be a growing system. There was $17,039 in line extensions done in 2018; by FY20 that number was $126,550. Line extension customers are told the work can be scheduled 6 months out. Roper Brothers construction is working with LCWSC on two larger water line connections to get caught up from a backlog. For June ’20 there were 52 new water taps installed, systemwide. That’s 246 for FY20. New taps have been common in the fast-growing residential areas south of Fountain Inn; now, tap-requests are showing up around Lake Greenwood, between Laurens and Clinton, and in Hickory Tavern, Field said. The commission also is working with sewer projects in the Lydia Mill community of Clinton, and the new Connexial Center industrial park at Gray Court-Owings, just off I-385. The LCWSC bills right at 15,000 water customers.