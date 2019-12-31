A Look Back, 2019

The Year of Electricity: Clinton may face a “powerful” transition.

PMPA in turmoil is the major Clinton news story of 2019.

For 30 years, Clinton and its neighbors Laurens and Newberry with seven others have been acquiring electricity for re-sale from the Piedmont Municipal Power Authority. As the year ends, it appears as many as four cities (three announced, one expected to announce) could withdraw in the next 10 years from the agency’s supplemental power arrangement with Santee Cooper. It’s been half a year of negotiations but it appears the cities could be content to go their own ways. The deadline to decide was yesterday (Dec. 31, 2019).

The arrangement matters because the PMPA electrical-power rate is a driver in what the cities re-sell the electricity to customers for - Clinton residential customers have complained for three years that this re-sale rate is among the highest in South Carolina.

One proposal presented early on called for a 30% increase in Clinton’s electrical rate from PMPA - it caused howls of protest from Clinton residents and ratepayers; in response the City declared its electrical rates to be “stable.”

If the PMPA agreement falls apart, where the City of Clinton will go for supplemental power in 2029 - and how that will affect future development - is unknown. The matter was discussed as recently as Dec. 17 in a closed session of the Clinton City Council.

A 2019 Chronology (by The Clinton Chronicle issue-dates)

Jan. 2, Former substitute teacher in District 55, Michael Bernard Bunner, is arrested in an alleged attempt to lure a minor for sex.

Jan. 9, Court records show Clinton City Council member Robbie Neal pays $1,202 after pleading guilty to first offense driving under the influence.

Jan. 16, Dr. David Pitts, of Clinton, is elected chairman of the Laurens County Council.

Jan. 30, Clinton City Council is told a performance venue is envisioned for the city’s first recreation complex to be built on Hwy 56; bid opening for phase one is Jan. 7, 2020.

Feb. 6, Corey Fountain, coming from Lamar, is announced as football head coach of the Clinton High Red Devils (4-7 in his first season).

Feb. 20, A letter by the Freedom from Religion Foundation causes a move of the Clinton YMCA Prayer Breakfast from the Clinton High gym to Broad St. United Methodist Church.

March 6, Dr. Frank “Hugh” Wilson is named the first principal at the new Thornwell Charter School, Clinton. Bob McLean is re-elected Mayor, Shirley Jenkins and Gary Kykendall are re-elected to council, and Megan Walsh is elected to council in Clinton Municipal Elections. Also, Nathan Senn unseats John Stankus as Mayor of Laurens.

March 13, Deborah Anderson Morgan is arrested for allegedly firing a shot inside the Walmart Distribution Center, Laurens.

March 20, Clinton Middle School Science Olympiad Team wins its 17th consecutive championship at the SC Science Olympiad, moved from Newberry to Charleston.

April 3, A commission will receive ideas about projects for a 1-cent Capital Sales Tax in Laurens County, which could net an estimated $51 million over 8 years. The panel’s first meeting was Dec. 18, 2019, and the issue is authorized to be on the General Election Ballot for Nov. 3, 2020.

April 10, Laurens County Council agrees to spend $700,000 to stabilize the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens, and hears it will take $10 million to make it “a showplace”.

April 17, Kevin Boyce Patterson is arrested for firing a shot inside the emergency room at Laurens County Hospital.

April 24, The Clinton community and Presbyterian College mourns the dead of Cally Gault, Hall of Fame football coach of the Blue Hose.

May 8, Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon and Rev. Steven Evans are separated from an altercation in the Clinton City Council Chambers; Evans “called out” Cannon for an apparent change of policy related to the vacant Martha Dendy School/Community Center.

May 15, Clinton High boys’ tennis plays for the AAA State Championship, falling 6-1 to Bishop England of Daniel Island/Charleston. CHS Tennis boys’ and girls’ coach Clovis Simmons is among the newest inductees into the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame.

May 22, Country star Lee Roy Parnell is the headliners for the second of two evenings’ entertainment at Rhythm on the Rails, Clinton’s spring festival.

June 5, Carolyn Benson Penland. the administrator, is accused of assaulting a client of The Memorial Home, located between Clinton and Laurens.

June 12, Louie Alexander, formerly of Mid-Carolina, replaces Dr. Nickie Templeton as Clinton High Athletics Director. Dr. Martha Brothers, an assistant principal, replaces Maureen Tiller as the CHS Principal.

June 19, Laurens County Council announces a program in which a Veteran will be invited twice a month to lead The Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings.

June 26, The PMPA Controversy - Newberry and others file a lawsuit against Rock Hill and others (including Clinton) alleging “secret arrangements” related to the sale and purchase of supplemental power. The issue remains unresolved at year end - Rock Hill, Greer and Westminster are leaving the PMPA supplemental power agreement - Clinton Mayor Bob McLean is authorized by the city council to make that decision for Clinton by Dec. 31, 2019. The lawsuit goes to arbitration in Jan., 2020. Also, Shaw Industries, Clinton, closes, affecting 120 employees.

July 3, Retired State Legislator Mike Pitts is named a Laurens County assistant magistrate.

July 10, The City of Clinton buys a bank building to become the city utilities’ billing department.

July 17, Brown Patterson, of Laurens, wins election to Laurens County Council, filling the seat of Stewart Jones, who was elected to the SC House of Representatives.

July 24, A transfer station abruptly closes near Clinton, leaving Laurens County and the City of Clinton scrambling for agreement to transport the county’s trash to out-of-county facilities.

July 31, The body of Michelle Dodge, of York, is found near Laurens and, by year end, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the homicide. These include a state inmate accused of running a drug selling operation from inside a state prison.

Aug. 7, A mural is announced for Uptown Clinton, and a support gathering is held at Jitter’s Cafe; the country scene mural has been completed on Musgrove Street.

Aug. 24, Presbyterian College officially opens one of the largest building projects in its history - 36 residential units housing 144 students, with construction financed by a US Department of Agriculture loan.

Aug. 28, Early enrollment for School District 56 is 2,958 students.

Sept. 4, SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman visits District 56. She says, “I am very impressed. You can see and feel the learning and the buildings are very well kept.”

Sept. 11, District 56 conducts a dedication for the $2.3 million refurbishing of Wilder Stadium, home of Red Devil football.

Sept. 18, Jose Reyes-Cruz is arrested for felony driving under the influence as two people on a motorcycle are killed in Laurens.

Sept. 25, Sheriff Don Reynolds accepts The Patriot Award. emblematic of exceptional support for veterans and active duty military personnel by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 2, Prisma Health introduces new doctors, and announces a rating of 4 out of 5 stars in a prestigious, national healthcare ratings system.

Oct. 9, Clinton City Council considers a $14 million bond for a new Police and Fire headquarters, envisioned for the same footprint as the current, former Public Safety-City Hall Building in Uptown Clinton.

Oct. 16, Northern Laurens County industries insist on a better law enforcement, fire and emergency medical presence; at year end, the county council is figuring out how to bring on-line a $900,000 emergency services building - constructed but not yet occupied around the clock.

Oct. 23, The City of Clinton announces the hiring of Thomas R. Higgs as the new assistant city manager, and renews interest in the Miller’s Fork Trail project (off Hwy 72 at I-26).

Nov. 13, Retired lawman Robin Morse receives a US Capitol-flown American Flag from Congressman Jeff Duncan in observance of a 44-year career; Morris now is an assistant Laurens County Coroner and fire volunteer.

Nov. 20, Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission breaks ground on a $52 million water treatment plant, intake and distribution system from Lake Greenwood; it is financed in large part by a loan from the US Department of Agriculture.

Nov. 27, Clinton Elementary School receives its Palmetto Silver Flag; it is the only Laurens County public school to receive a Palmetto Gold or Silver award.

Dec. 7, Coroner Nick Nichols dies; chief assistant Vickie Cheek is recommended to the governor to be named the interim coroner.

Dec. 11, Laurens District High School football head coach Chris Liner is the Laurens County Coach of the Year, following a 9-2 season, and Raider senior Duane Martin is the Player of the Year; Martin made official his commitment to Louisville during a break from Shrine Bowl practice in Spartanburg, on National Signing Day. Also, the only women’s wrestling team in NCAA Division I - the Presbyterian College Blue Hose women - split the first-ever women’s wrestling tri-dual conducted at the Templeton Center in Clinton.

Dec. 18, Three national representatives of the Bernie Sanders for President campaign tour The Echo Theater, former home of the “World Famous Redneck Shoppe” and Neo-Nazi headquarters in downtown Laurens, as part of a “Justice Tour”. Sanders, a Socialist-Independent, seeks the Democratic nomination for president, and the SC Democratic Presidential Preference Primary will be Feb. 29, 2020. The winner/nominee likely will face Republican President Donald Trump, who was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives; he will go on trial before the U.S. Senate in early 2020. If convicted, Trump will be removed from office, and Vice-President Mike Pence will be the President.