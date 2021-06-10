Around 2:20 today, Clinton High School was locked down - there was no word posted on the District 56 Facebook page.

A report said Clinton High School was threatened by a shooter on campus reported on social media. I said the Clinton Police Department responded. The report was confirmed by Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields. The lockdown was for 40-60 minutes abount 2:20 pm after the lunch period. A Snapchat post was the source of the reports, described as "invalid".

District 55 schools in Laurens were locked down, also.

The Laurens situation was reported by Police Lt. Scott Franklin, according to a report by John Clayton, Editor of The Laurens Advertiser. Laurens Middle School was the first to be locked down. Word came from a call center used by the district calling in to dispatch. Police cleared all schools as a precaution. The lockdown was for about 30 minutes - about 2:35 pm. The Police conferred with school resource officers and others at the schools, the report said.

"Keeping our students safe is the one thing we have to do," O'Shields said.