A Local Roundup

County Probate office is closed.

The Laurens County Probate Department has experienced several COVID-19 exposures and will need to adjust their operating schedule.

The Laurens County Probate Court office will be closed the week of January 4, 2021 due to quarantine for exposure of Covid-19 and hopes to reopen on Monday January 11, 2021

The Probate Court staff will be contacting individuals with appointments and assisting them in the rescheduling efforts as soon as possible.

You may call 864-984-7351 to leave a message during this time.

Laurens County School District 56 announcement:

Due to unexpectedly high numbers of Covid cases among district and school faculty and staff, we will be going virtual beginning Monday, January 4, 2021. We will be on the virtual schedule through the Monday of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday or for the next two weeks. The District Office and schools will be staffed even though classes will be Virtual. Should you have a specific school-related question, do not hesitate to contact the district office or schools.

Earlier this evening, I met virtually with district and school staff and the numbers of employees sick, isolated or quarantined are beyond our ability to safely run schools. Unfortunately, numbers in the state, county, and district are far, far more than they were when we opened in September.

I've monitored the numbers since we've gotten out for the holidays and the Covid impact in L56 is definitely elevated.

Since we are virtual and NOT, I repeat, NOT e-learning, all scheduled school activities, athletics, and other extracurricular activities will continue as planned. I regret calling at night after the meeting this evening, it became evident we needed to take this action to protect each other and try to get a handle on Covid.

So, quick recap, L56 will be Virtual for all face-to-face instruction until after the Monday following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. That will be from Monday, January 4 through Monday, January 18, 2021. -- Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields

First Responder Family In Need

A GoFundMe account has been organized by Chris Martin for Clinton Police Officer Cody Heithold and his fiance, Mary Moss, who works for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

They lost clothes and personal items in a New Year's weekend fire.

The goal is $10,000; just over $7,000 has been raised. They need a place to live, clothes and personal items, and food. Information also available from Shane Prather, Clinton Police Department.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM: Laurens County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

The Laurens County Branch for the Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its First-ever VIRTUAL Freedom Fund Program celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Six O’Clock in the evening (6 pm). This year’s theme is “When We Fight We Win”.

The Speaker is the Reverend Robert (Robbie) Beasley Shortt, Pastor of the First Church of God, Lee Street, Darlington, South Carolina.

This event brings the communities of Laurens County together to reflect on the “Dreamer” and pay “Tribute” to the men, women, and youth for their work for justice, equality, health care, economics and education.

“To access the virtual program please contact the following persons for information:

Mrs. Williette Hill-Hicks 864 715 0136

Reverend Peggy Nance 864 684 3499

Reverend Shirley H. Clark 864 923 1879

Mrs. Janice Kennedy 864 684 7511

Mrs. Carolyn Beasley Shortt 864 923 1024

Please contact on or before Thursday, January 14, 2021.

DSN Board:

The Board of Directors of the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will meet in the Training Room of the Evergreen Campus on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:30 pm. The public is invited to attend and may join the meeting by Microsoft Teams. For additional information about joining the meeting, please call 683-5628.

Laurens Electric offers students leadership, scholarship opportunity

Laurens Electric Cooperative will sponsor four rising high school juniors and seniors to attend a statewide Virtual Youth Experience this June.

During the experience, students will learn about cooperatives, hear from public figures, and compete for $5,000 College scholarships.

The annual contest includes submitting an application, securing a reference and participating in an interview process. After co-op officials judge the entrants, four students will be awarded the opportunity, which will take place June 21-25.

Students who reside within the cooperative’s service area who are currently in their sophomore or junior year in high school are eligible to apply. Students’ households do not have to receive power from Laurens Electric Cooperative to qualify.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 5, 2021.

After last year’s Washington Youth Tour and Cooperative Youth Summit trips were cancelled due to Covid-19, The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina organized the Virtual Youth Experience and connected nearly 80 students from across the state. They were treated to virtual conferences with Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and more. The students also competed for a $5,000 college scholarship by working in teams to create a podcast that explained how the COVID-19 crisis impacted their lives.

For more information or to get an application, visit the co-op’s web site at LaurensElectric.com/Youth, or contact Laurie Riser at laurier@laurenselectric.com or 1-800-942-3141.

Laurens Electric Cooperative serves 59,000 member-owners in Laurens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Newberry, Union, and Abbeville counties. Since 1939, the co-op has been dedicated to being the provider of choice for energy and related services in the Upstate.

Red Cross Volunteers Help Several Families After Apartment Fire in Greenwood County

Greenwood – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping more than a dozen people after an apartment fire along Haltiwanger Road Sunday evening. At least 8 apartment units were damaged. Over the coming days, the organization expects the number of people that need help will continue to increase.

Red Cross of South Carolina Disaster team members responded, both in person and virtually, to provide financial assistance for immediate needs like shelter, food and clothes to the families impacted.

“Only a few days into the New Year, we are thinking about the families impacted by yesterday’s large fire,” said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter. “The Red Cross of South Carolina remains committed to helping these families recover amid this COVID-19 pandemic. As we enter the coldest months of the year, it is important that every family practice their fire escape plan and make sure they are testing their smoke alarms.”

In addition to immediate needs, Red Cross team members are providing virtual mental and spiritual care assistance to anyone that may need it. The Red Cross will continue to stay in contact with its partners to see if any additional assistance is needed.

HOW TO HELP THESE FAMILIES: Help these families and other affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org/donate, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.