Living the Legacy

Presbyterian College to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Presbyterian College will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a virtual convocation on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and a day of service on Saturday, Jan. 30.

MLK Day of Service

"One of Dr. King's most well-known quotes simply states, 'Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,'" said Rev. Racquel Gill, with the Office of Religious Life and Multicultural Community Engagement at PC.

"Service is at the core of who we are as a campus. As we seek to live, work, and learn in the Clinton community, it is also incumbent on us to serve this community whenever it is possible."

PC students will volunteer at numerous locations in Laurens County, including the Swamp Rabbit Trail with the Laurens County Trails Association, Habitat for Humanity, and the Humane Society.

"Although the formal date to celebrate Dr. King's birthday has passed, we should take time as a campus to honor his life. MLK Service Day is one way we seek to do that," Gill said.

Students will wear masks at all times, even while serving. All service opportunities will be held outside with limited attendance to adhere to social distancing and gathering guidelines.

A Virtual Convocation to Honor Dr. King

Two panelists will speak at the virtual convocation, Post 2020 – Where Do We Go From Here? Chaos or Community. The event to commemorate the legacy of Dr. King will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Rev. Dr. Melanie C. Jones is a womanist ethicist, millennial preacher and intellectual activist. Jones joined the Union Presbyterian Seminary faculty as instructor of ethics, theology and culture and as inaugural director of the Katie Geneva Cannon Center for Womanist Leadership in the fall of 2019.

Dr. Adolphus Belk, Jr. is a professor of political science and African American studies who joined the Winthrop University faculty in 2003. His research has concentrated on the politics of crime and punishment as well as white nationalism in American government and politics

The public is welcome to the virtual event.