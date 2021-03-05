Lives Lost, Remembered

A Community, hurting, Comes Together - a photographic essay.

The Joanna Community comes together Sunday, on Hwy 66 near the scene of an accident on Thursday afternoon, that claimed two young lives. Best friends Madison Simmons and Jasmine Peake died at the scene when their ATV collided with a tractor-trailer truck. Madison's funeral was Sunday to a capacity crowd at the Joanna First Baptist Church; Jasmine's funeral will be Tuesday afternoon. On May 5, Impact2Purpose and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office sponsored a Candlelight Vigil for these two young women.

Messages of harmony and friendship, and special music by Jermarius Evans are brought during the community service at the park beside Christ Central and Aim High, in a former Joanna school. The wreck remains under investigation.

Both young women were cheerleaders for the Clinton Little Devils tackle football/cheerleading program in Clinton, and that group is planning a memorial program on Friday in Clinton. Both 14 years old, Jazz was a student of School District 56, and Maddie was a home schooling student of School District 55. Both young women were members of the Fountain of Faith Baptist Church of Joanna, and were members of the praise dance team. More than 30 young people committed their lives to Christ during Maddie's funeral.