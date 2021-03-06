Lighting a new way

The Echo sign is lit.

Laurens hosted a revival last Thursday at sundown in front of The Echo theater.

The theater’s marquee was lit in gold letters - for the first time in 25 years.

The Echo project’s $3 million price tag is bolstered by proceeds from the movie “Burden” which tells the building’s racial reconciliation story, and by a $75,000 donation from Walmart presented by Brooke Mueller, of Walmart Public Affairs. It also is on the state government map through a resolution presented by State Senator Karl Allen (check and resolution pictures on page two)

The last quarter century has seen the building go from a Theater, to the Redneck Shop and Nazi Headquarters, to now a Racial Reconciliation Center. Rev. David Kennedy and the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church hold possession of the building.

“It is important that the City of Laurens is growing, but as important as it is that the City of Laurens is growing in the number of residents and the prosperity of those residents, it’s more important that Laurens is a city that’s growing in love,” said Mayor Nathan Senn.

See more about The Echo Project at www.RehabHate.com

Speakers for the event in addition to local officials, architect and museum designers, Mueller and Senator Allen were Rev. Kennedy, President, The Echo Project, and Regan Freeman, Executive Director, The Echo Project.

A Clinton High School distinguished graduate, Freeman gave a very personal talk about how Kennedy, the reverend’s family, and his congregation uplifted his life after the deaths of his mother and grandmother. Freeman has marshaled forces from the University of South Carolina to restore The Echo - “All the asbestos is gone!” he enthused - and turn it into a museum and place for lectures, concerts and seminars related to racial reconciliation.

Kennedy said it wasn’t always so - he said he was offered a much larger building, the former Laurens Library, in exchange for The Echo, and he was asked to “donate it” to the City of Laurens.

He turned down both requests.

The result was, for the first time in 25 years, the gold Echo letters shone again in the gathering darkness of downtown Laurens. This is just the beginning of what will happen there, organizers said.

A statement said, “When this historic theater marquee lights up for the first time in over 25 years, the words ‘ECHO’ will not only illuminate across downtown Laurens once again, but will now burn bright atop a space committed to combatting hatred, healing division and showing that change is possible. A remarkable moment in this world-renowned saga in its own right, and even more against the backdrop of ongoing social turmoil and racial injustice nationwide.”

Clinton Mayor Bob McLean said, “This is a very special occasion not only for Laurens but for Laurens County, the City of Clinton, and all of South Carolina. This is a great night, and anybody who know Rev. David Kennedy knows he’s a bulldog. When he latches on to something like this, it’s gonna get done, and this is just a great thing for all of us. I’m so proud to call Rev David Kennedy my friend. You know, I always tell him, if you don’t have but one friend in this world, I want it to be Rev. David Kennedy. I appreciate all you do. This is a great thing, I wish it was in Clinton but we’ll just have to drive six miles over here.”

The 100-year-old Echo Theater is at 108 West Laurens St. in Laurens.