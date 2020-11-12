Lighting a candle Dec. 11

TONIGHT -- LIGHT A CANDLE.

Friday evening at 4 p.m. the community is invited to make their way to Pinelawn Memory Garden, 28808 Highway 76 E., for their annual Candle Lighting Ceremony.

Pinelawn Memory Garden Manager Barry Whitman has been around for 15 of these ceremonies. This year will mark his 16th year, but he said the ceremony itself has been held for approximately 30 years.

“This year it’s going to be handled different because of the virus. Normally we have candles on the gravesite of each person who has passed away. This year, there will be candles around the roadways of the cemetery and we’re going to have those lit by 4 p.m. Those are our intentions,” he said.

Another difference this year will be the exclusion of a chapel service or refreshments.

“People can come at their own convenience, light a candle themselves and spend some time in memory of the lost ones,” Whitman said. “In the past, we normally don’t have a service until 6 p.m. so we’re hoping this minimizes the spread of the virus at this site.”

If inclement weather should arise, Whitman said the ceremony will be held the following Monday, December 14.

Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged for those who plan to attend.

Whitman said if anyone has questions to give him a call at 864-833-3413.