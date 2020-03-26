Lifting Their Spirits

WOW! THAT WAS WAYYYYYY MORE FUN THAN LESSONS!

The faculty, staff & friends of Eastside Elementary School take some time away from advising home-schooling moms and dads Thursday afternoon for a parade. They wanted to lift the spirits of their students because Public Schools in South Carolina are closed until at least April 30 because of - well, you know.

The Parade started at the school, Hwy 72-56 Bypass, and wound around through Clinton, then on to Cross Hill and Mountville and back. They had a Clinton Police escort front and back, when they came in front of The Chronicle's North Broad Street location. They borrowed the idea from another school but, hey, that's OK - Teachers are all about Collaboration.