Thu, 10/06/2022 - 9:50am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Public Library

Petite Patrons Pampered at the Laurens Library.

 

 

 

Laurens, S.C.— Fun with facemasks at the Laurens Library on September 28th. Join us in October for more programs and events for all ages. Our next programs will be a Pop-up Appraisal event (advanced registration required) and Green Thumbs Gardening: Annuals and Perennials. Both adult programs are on Tuesday, October 11th. See the Laurens County Library website for more details. www.lcpl.org.  Or contact the Clinton Library at 864-833-1853

Library programs are free and open to the public.

 

