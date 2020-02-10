Library and community center

Library and Martha Dendy - Clinton - will take new directions if sales tax passes Nov. 3 vote.

One new building will be built, and one historic building will be saved IF Laurens County voters cast “yes” ballots for a new sales tax just over a month from now.

The #2 Priority on The Capital Initiative - Yes! to Invest list of sales tax projects is a $4,300,000 Clinton Public Library.

Further down the list is a $756,000 appropriation to a citizens’ committee dedicated to bringing new life to the former Martha Dendy School, an icon of the African-American community in Clinton.

If the vote passes, countywide, on Nov. 3, the 1% retail sales tax does not apply to unprepared food, prescription drugs, and gasoline (other state taxes apply to food, and state and federal taxes apply to gasoline). There are 16 projects on the to-be-constructed list, and all will be built at the same time because the money is being borrowed (by bond) with the sales tax revenue as a guarantee for repayment. The new sales tax is expected to raise the $34,898,138 over 8 years to fund 16 projects. The tax sunsets after 8 years - it can be re-activated with another set of projects with another affirmative public vote.

The Capital Initiative - Yes! to Invest Sales Tax will be on the general election ballot along with President and Congress (and one Laurens County Council, single-member district race).

Two New Library for Clinton proponents, John W. Womack, MD, Chairman, Laurens County Library Board, and Carol Gaines, of Clinton (former Clinton Public Library Branch Manager and current President of the Laurens County Library Friends group), have written letters to the editor about the project.

Womack said, “A new facility would provide the important services for the people living in the Eastern part of Laurens County, not only serving the citizens of Clinton but also those living in Joanna, Mountville, Cross Hill, and all surrounding areas of these communities. The Clinton library has been in a temporary storefront location for many years and it is time to have a permanent regional library.

“Public libraries in South Carolina are organized by counties and citizens living outside of the city of Laurens are desperately in need of a new facility at this time. The library offers story hours and reading programs for children which can enhance the learning abilities of our youth. The library also provides necessary computer access by providing equipment which allows internet access to both in applying for jobs and also in the process of obtaining unemployment insurance in the case of job loss. Library computers are used and necessary for students of all ages for research, learning and word processing for reports. “The access to the computer system found in libraries today is so important and no area of our county should be void of the advanced technology needed by our citizens.”

Gaines said, “Imagine a brand new building with a dedicated children's area, a public meeting room, an enlarged public computer area, reliably functioning bathrooms, and comfortable seating. This could become a reality very soon! After 19 years in a ‘temporary’ location that is no longer adequate, and may even be unavailable in the near future, some solution is certainly needed.

“It will be up to you, the residents of Laurens County, to achieve this goal by voting “YES” for the Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum which will be on the November ballot.”

No public money can be used to campaign for or against the sales tax. A proponent group - Yes! to Invest - has a Facebook page, and staged a Q & A event last night (Sept. 29) at The Ridge, Laurens.

With regard to the Martha Dendy project, the City of Clinton acquired the building as surplus of School District 56. The city removed the outdoor swimming pool, deeming it too costly to repair. The city agreed to deed the building to the Martha Dendy Community Center development committee - it is envisioned for adult education, after school tutoring, job training, and social-extracurricular activities. The grounds now have a basketball court, gazebo and landscaping, and a historical marker.

Another community group, the Committee for the Preservation of Martha Dendy School, has worked for many years to interest the city in maintaining and repurposing the North Bell Street building. African-Americans have been educated at or near this site for more than 100 years.

Additional community partnership will be sought for jobs and health fairs, computers and furnishings, and cultivating a garden if the initial $756,000 in seed money is approved by Laurens County voters through The Capital Initiative.

