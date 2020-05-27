Libraries announce a soft opening

Both the Laurens and the Clinton Libraries are now open for curbside pickup and reservations for computer use - PC AID & Community Foundation.

Library director Ann Szypulski asks library patrons to help out by following the steps below:

Call the library to arrange for books. Give us the titles or authors you want or tell us what you like to read and we’ll come up with some great selections for you. You can also place books on hold by going to our website www.lcpl.org.

When the books have been gathered, we will call you and ask when you would like to pick them up.

Come to the library at the specified time and look for a red bag with your name on it near the front door. You can take the bag with you and reuse.

Due dates are extended and any overdue fines are waived. Please return books in the outside book drops, then call us for more!

For computer use:

Call your library location to schedule the time you would like to use a computer.

When you arrive, your reservation and the number of your computer station will be waiting for you. Please arrive 10-15 minutes prior to your appointment. Computer use is limited to one hour per day per person.

The library is offering many services by phone, including getting a library card number or PIN number, composing a resume, printing remotely or answering reference questions. Call 864-681-7323 for Laurens or 864-833-1853 for Clinton for more information on any of the services.

Presbyterian College

Students to receive coronavirus relief money

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the financial well-being of many around the world, including college students. For Presbyterian College students impacted by the pandemic, help is on the way.

Nearly 400 PC students are set to receive Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding provided by the federal government. The CARES Act grants will help offset the unexpected costs associated with transitioning from on-campus to remote learning.

“Throughout the pandemic, our main priority has been the health, safety and well-being of our students,” said Brian Fortman, dean of enrollment management and director of financial aid. “We’re glad we’re able to help students during this challenging time in their lives by dispersing the CARES Act grants.”

The CARES Act was enacted in March to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Colleges and universities received funds from the stimulus package to help students cover food, housing, health care and other costs.

Priority for the funding is extended to students and families who demonstrated the greatest financial need.

“The intent of the CARES Act is to provide fast and direct economic assistance,” Fortman said. “The College came together to move swiftly to process the initial wave of grants.”

In addition to helping the initial recipients, PC set aside a significant amount to assist other students who may have been impacted by the coronavirus. PC students can apply for CARES Act grants by completing the Student Emergency Fund Application. PC students applying for a CARES Act grant through the student emergency fund application must be eligible for Title IV funding. Also, the students must have completed the spring 2020 semester and attempted 12 or more credit hours, among other criteria. Eligible students can receive grants between $250 and $750.

Before receiving the federal funds through the CARES Act, PC established its own student emergency fund to assist students in need. Priority is given to students with greatest financial need and those with needs created by COVID-19 related to food, housing, academic materials and technology.

2020 Laurens County Community Foundation Announces Community Enrichment Grants Start-Up

The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) is pleased to announce the commencement of the Fifth Annual Laurens County Community Enhancement Grant Program.

Competitive grants in amounts up to $1500 will be awarded in September to Laurens County citizens or organizations who need to finance meritorious projects designed to benefit county citizens and that will enhance the character and culture of our wonderful community.

Beginning June 23, Laurens County residents and organizations are welcome to submit proposals to the Laurens County Community Foundation for a 2020 LCCF Community Enrichment Grant. Applications and additional information about the competitive proposals may be obtained:

from the LCCF website: www.laurenscountycf.org

via email: robin@laurenscountycf.org

• from the office (MS Bailey Municipal Center - LCCF Office, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton; Office Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; telephone: 864-681-5223)

The deadline for the receipt of the 2020 grant proposals is 3 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The Laurens County Community Foundation is committed to furthering its mission of enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of Laurens County by supporting organizations that are making a positive impact in our community, through grants, scholarships, and by encouraging the practice of philanthropy.

If you are interested in making a tax-deductible donation to support our mission, leaving a legacy through your will, or starting a charitable fund that will grow over time, responding to immediate and future community needs, please don’t hesitate to contact us. The Laurens County Community Foundation and you — making Laurens County an even greater place in which to live!