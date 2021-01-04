Learning The Pandemic

Lessons of Pandemic: “You can pull something together and it will work”.

As the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, now that teachers have been offered vaccinations, schools around the nation are “learning their lessons.” It’s also true for District 56, Clinton-Joanna schools.

“You can pull something together and it will work,” said board member Tammy Stewart, at the District Board of Trustees’ March 22 meeting. It was Spring Break, 2020 when schools shut down to “flatten the curve” of the novel coronavirus; it will be Spring Break, 2021 for the local schools next week.

Teachers learned “how we could teach in our living rooms and make it work,” Stewart said. “We want to thank the parents that stepped up - all these parents who stepped up and helped us educate their children.”

Everything COVID-19 related in those early days was learned by “trial and error,” Stewart said. “Where we are now, compared to where we were a year ago is amazing, a miracle, and sad and tragic.”

In the year of Covid, District 56 learned it needs a virtual component for its schools. Gone is the time of “snow days” - the District can simply switch to eLearning, for everyone. To that end, on March 29, the District was going to start the process of knowing if it would have a Virtual Academy for 2021-22. The 2020 version was with District 55 and now the districts are going with their own, self-designed programs.

Last year, virtual students were given 3 days to complete and submit assignments. The State Education Department’s thinking was they might be caring for an ill family member, or they might be in an Internet desert.

That 3-days’ grace will be gone, if the District offers its own virtual program.

“What we found was, those 3 days turned into 4, then into 10, then into 20, and by then the work was so insurmountable that the students didn’t know what to do,” said Dr. Brenda Schrantz, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Now, when the teacher says an assignment is due - it is due.

Even if a student works a day job and accesses lessons at night, if the assignment is due the next day, that student must complete it that night. Virtual students also must come into their schools for all state and federal mandated assessments - the Biden Administration’s Education Department has said students should expect to take standardized tests at the end of this school. Covid cancelled these tests last year.

As of March 22, there were 105 applications for the District 56 Virtual Academy, known as GOALS. Student-applicants are being assessed based on their attendance and academic progress from this school year, for inclusion in the program next school year.

The virtual option can be considered by parents for any reason, based on the needs of the individual child.

School buildings in District 56 are still closed to outsiders.

“We all thought this was a one-year endeavor,” Schrantz said. ‘What we found was, parents need a virtual option, how could we make programs that meet the needs of our district.”

The Board of Trustees was required to act because the district will need a waiver from state regulations in order to offer education that is outside the traditional classroom. Trustees approved asking for that waiver - actually, 14 policy waivers in elementary, middle, and high school instruction.

“Students must make a year-long commitment,” Schrantz said of the District’s new virtual option. Students can be sent back to face-to-face instruction if they are not keeping up. “They can apply again,” Schrantz said, “but they must make academic gain.”

Parents will be required to set up a virtual learning space - free of distractions - for their learning-at-home children. If a student has to take a test inside a building, the District will provide transportation. “All students must have reliable Internet,” Schrantz said.

There will be no 4K class virtually.

Those youngest of the young learners are at the MS Bailey Child Development Center. March 22 would have been the meeting when the Trustees would have gathered at Bailey’s multi-purpose room, in a normal school year.

But now, these learners don’t have desks, or centers, or sharing - they have work buckets, they learn to stay away. MS Bailey Director Carol Ann Barnes in her presentation to the school board acknowledged a fact.

It is not ideal.

“Teachers are on or near the floor all day. They are sanitizing everything, all day,” she said. “They are fighting for these kids to give them what they need” for elementary school success.

There are 100 children in Bailey, a building filled with 4-year-olds and some 3-year-olds. “We couldn’t teach them how to share, we couldn’t teach them how to play together - now, everything is ‘stay away,’” an emotional Barnes told the school board. They are using Waterford Upstart to help the students toward computer literacy. They watched the “Litter Trashes Everyone” video recently. They saw “Charlotte’s Web,” and at Christmas, everyone had virtual visits with Santa. Art and physical education are continuing, though modified. But there are no field trips.

For next year, 48 students are registered and the school’s goal remains 100.

That’s for any student who will be 4 before Sept. 1.

District Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said, “It is a beautifully crafted program over time.”

Barnes said her building is nostalgic on the outside and beautiful on the inside. She urged the board - and everyone - to be on the look out for Bailey’s Art Fair, one of its most popular program, coming this May, virtually.