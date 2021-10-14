Learning Leadership

Clinton High School Students Kick Off Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™ 2021-2022.

This year, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™ will be partnering with Clinton High School to provide virtual and in-person curriculum opportunities that teach students important leadership skills to help make a difference in their community.

Clinton High School decided to use the Student Body Officers, Senior Class Officers, and Senior Class Representatives to participate in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, a national high school leadership program empowering students to make an Impact Through Action. Student Government sponsors, Lawry Sharp and Katherine Addison, and school counselors, Sallie Wiggins and Sloan Mayer, will lead the students through the year-long curriculum.

Through the year, students learn timeless leadership principles like teamwork, communication, and innovation by engaging in monthly “Leader Labs.” These principles are put into practice when the students plan and execute an Impact Project benefiting their local community, such as a fundraiser for a local homeless shelter or a can drive for a local food bank. The students don’t just learn about leadership in the classroom, they live it out by serving and making an impact. “We are excited to partner with Clinton High School to equip our next generation of leaders with the skills they need to show care in their communities during this time,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president, corporate social responsibility for Chick- fil-A, Inc. “Through Laurens Chick-fila’s partnership with Clinton High School, students learn how to demonstrate leadership and give back to those in need.”

Local Chick-fil-A Marketing Director, Sara Allen, led the kick-off with breakfast for the students and then spoke with them to encourage them to invest in the program and to get the student body and the community involved with the projects they will complete this year. The students will lead and organize three projects this school year.

Last year, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy reached 31,000 high school students. Since the inception of Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, over 130,000 students have participated, positively impacting over 2.5 million people in local communities across the country. The program is fully funded through generous sponsorships from local Chick-fil-A Restaurant Operators, Chick-fil-A, Inc. and Coca-Cola. To learn more about Chick-fil-A Leader Academy visit www.chickfilaleaderacademy.com.