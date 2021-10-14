Home / Breaking News / Learning Leadership

Thu, 10/14/2021 - 4:37pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Clinton High School

Clinton High School Students Kick Off Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™ 2021-2022.

 

 

 

This year,  Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™ will be partnering  with Clinton High School to provide virtual and in-person curriculum opportunities that teach students important leadership skills to help make a difference  in  their community. 

Clinton High School decided to use the Student Body Officers, Senior Class Officers, and Senior Class Representatives to  participate in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, a national high school leadership program empowering students to make an  Impact  Through Action.  Student Government sponsors, Lawry Sharp and Katherine Addison, and school counselors, Sallie Wiggins and Sloan Mayer, will lead the students through the year-long curriculum.

Through the year, students learn timeless leadership principles like teamwork, communication,  and innovation by engaging in monthly “Leader Labs.”  These principles are put into practice when the students plan  and execute an Impact Project benefiting their local  community, such  as a fundraiser for a local homeless shelter  or  a  can drive for a local food bank. The students don’t just learn  about leadership in the classroom, they live  it out by serving and making  an  impact. “We are excited to partner with Clinton High School to equip  our next generation of leaders with the skills they  need  to  show care in their communities during this time,” said  Rodney  Bullard, vice president, corporate social  responsibility for Chick- fil-A, Inc. “Through Laurens Chick-fila’s  partnership with Clinton High School, students learn  how  to demonstrate leadership  and  give  back to those in need.”

Local Chick-fil-A Marketing Director, Sara Allen, led the kick-off with breakfast for the students and then spoke with them to encourage them to invest in the program and to get the student body and the community involved with the projects they will complete this year.  The students will lead and organize three projects this school year.

Last year, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy reached  31,000  high  school students. Since  the  inception  of  Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, over 130,000 students have  participated,  positively impacting over 2.5 million people in local  communities across the  country. The program is fully funded through  generous sponsorships from local Chick-fil-A Restaurant Operators, Chick-fil-A, Inc. and Coca-Cola. To learn more about Chick-fil-A Leader Academy visit www.chickfilaleaderacademy.com.

 

