Home / Breaking News / Leading the Way - DI Women's Wrestling, the Blue Hose

Leading the Way - DI Women's Wrestling, the Blue Hose

Fri, 12/06/2019 - 10:33am Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC Athletics

THE FIRST COLLEGE WRESTLING MATCH EVER IN CLINTON. 

 

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team will host its inaugural tri-dual on Saturday afternoon at the Templeton Center as the Blue Hose welcome in Limestone and Life beginning at 1 pm.

Both Blue Hose matches will be shown on ESPN+ on Saturday afternoon.
 
GAMEDAY CENTRAL 
MATCHUP: Presbyterian vs Limestone & Life University
DATE: Saturday December 7, 1:00 pm
LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)
VIDEO: ESPN+ (For Both PC Matches)

 
About the Meet

  • The Blue Hose begin Saturday's tri-dual against Limestone at 1 pm before facing off against Life University at approx. 2 pm. Life and Limestone will conclude the dual around 3 pm.
  • Both of the Blue Hose duals will be available on ESPN+.
  • Limestone enters with an 0-2 mark, while Life University sits at 1-0 during the dual season.

 
Last Time Out

  • The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team picked up three victories from Jaslynn GallegosHaven Pennington and Morgan Norris at the East Stroudsburg open on Sunday.
  • The Blue Hose also earned a runner-up finish and a pair of fourth place finishes in the tournament. The Blue Hose finished third on Sunday as a team.


Wrestlers Competing in The Tournament

  • The lineups for all three teams on Saturday are expected to be as follows:
Weight Class Presbyterian Limestone Life University
101 Open Alex Martinez Joanne Ortiz/Faye Cherrier
109 Cassandra Lopez Alyssa Garza Katalina Bartlet/Eny Zuniga
116 Jaslynn Gallegos Skylar Yates Open
123 Haven Pennington/Rita Morales Jacey King/Hailey Stevenson Julia Vidallon
130 Isabella Badon Acoya Pate Aysia Cortez/Niomi Briones/Briana Kellin
136 Hannah McElroy/Lillian Humphries Ashton Hall Erica Sotelo
143 Adelyhda Perez Amalani Latu Taylor Cooks/Emma Matia
155 Morgan Norris Caitlyn Gilmore Destinee Rivera
170 Madajah Trapier Open Jordan Nelson/Jasmin Clarke
191 Open Issa Salgado/Destiny Baltierra Gabrielle Hamilton/Catherine Palmieri

 
Up Next
• The Blue Hose are next on the mat beginning on December 20th at the US Open in Fort Worth, Texas.  

 

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Read More:
 
 
 
#CollegeSportsJournal #GoBlueHose #BeaBlueHose
 
 
 
 
 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here