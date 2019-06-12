Leading the Way - DI Women's Wrestling, the Blue Hose
THE FIRST COLLEGE WRESTLING MATCH EVER IN CLINTON.
The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team will host its inaugural tri-dual on Saturday afternoon at the Templeton Center as the Blue Hose welcome in Limestone and Life beginning at 1 pm.
Both Blue Hose matches will be shown on ESPN+ on Saturday afternoon.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
MATCHUP: Presbyterian vs Limestone & Life University
DATE: Saturday December 7, 1:00 pm
LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)
VIDEO: ESPN+ (For Both PC Matches)
About the Meet
- The Blue Hose begin Saturday's tri-dual against Limestone at 1 pm before facing off against Life University at approx. 2 pm. Life and Limestone will conclude the dual around 3 pm.
- Both of the Blue Hose duals will be available on ESPN+.
- Limestone enters with an 0-2 mark, while Life University sits at 1-0 during the dual season.
Last Time Out
- The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team picked up three victories from Jaslynn Gallegos, Haven Pennington and Morgan Norris at the East Stroudsburg open on Sunday.
- The Blue Hose also earned a runner-up finish and a pair of fourth place finishes in the tournament. The Blue Hose finished third on Sunday as a team.
Wrestlers Competing in The Tournament
- The lineups for all three teams on Saturday are expected to be as follows:
|Weight Class
|Presbyterian
|Limestone
|Life University
|101
|Open
|Alex Martinez
|Joanne Ortiz/Faye Cherrier
|109
|Cassandra Lopez
|Alyssa Garza
|Katalina Bartlet/Eny Zuniga
|116
|Jaslynn Gallegos
|Skylar Yates
|Open
|123
|Haven Pennington/Rita Morales
|Jacey King/Hailey Stevenson
|Julia Vidallon
|130
|Isabella Badon
|Acoya Pate
|Aysia Cortez/Niomi Briones/Briana Kellin
|136
|Hannah McElroy/Lillian Humphries
|Ashton Hall
|Erica Sotelo
|143
|Adelyhda Perez
|Amalani Latu
|Taylor Cooks/Emma Matia
|155
|Morgan Norris
|Caitlyn Gilmore
|Destinee Rivera
|170
|Madajah Trapier
|Open
|Jordan Nelson/Jasmin Clarke
|191
|Open
|Issa Salgado/Destiny Baltierra
|Gabrielle Hamilton/Catherine Palmieri
Up Next
• The Blue Hose are next on the mat beginning on December 20th at the US Open in Fort Worth, Texas.