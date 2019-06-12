Leading the Way - DI Women's Wrestling, the Blue Hose

THE FIRST COLLEGE WRESTLING MATCH EVER IN CLINTON.

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team will host its inaugural tri-dual on Saturday afternoon at the Templeton Center as the Blue Hose welcome in Limestone and Life beginning at 1 pm.

Both Blue Hose matches will be shown on ESPN+ on Saturday afternoon.



GAMEDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Presbyterian vs Limestone & Life University

DATE: Saturday December 7, 1:00 pm

LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

VIDEO: ESPN+ (For Both PC Matches)





About the Meet

The Blue Hose begin Saturday's tri-dual against Limestone at 1 pm before facing off against Life University at approx. 2 pm. Life and Limestone will conclude the dual around 3 pm.

Both of the Blue Hose duals will be available on ESPN+.

Limestone enters with an 0-2 mark, while Life University sits at 1-0 during the dual season.



Last Time Out



The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team picked up three victories from Jaslynn Gallegos , Haven Pennington and Morgan Norris at the East Stroudsburg open on Sunday.

The Blue Hose also earned a runner-up finish and a pair of fourth place finishes in the tournament. The Blue Hose finished third on Sunday as a team.



Wrestlers Competing in The Tournament



The lineups for all three teams on Saturday are expected to be as follows: