LCWSC is out from under DHEC Order

Ground-breaking is close for utility’s first water-treatment plant, Lake Greenwood.

On Nov. 14, the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission will take one giant step toward realizing an 8-year dream.

It will break ground on the new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant. For the first time LCWSC, a public agency that evolved from the former Rabon Creek water system, will have its own source of water to distribute throughout Laurens County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is loaning the agency the money to build a Lake Greenwood in-take and water treatment plan, complete with an on-site lab. An additional project will distribute the water up Hwy 72 to a split that sends water west to Laurens, connecting with the current system at Cold Point; and east to a new tank on Milam Road and on to Joanna.

From Cold Point, water will move along Hwy 221 to the current tank at the LCWSC headquarters, and along Stagecoach Road to the Raider Road tank. If there is enough money, that line will be upgraded from 12-inches to 16-inches.

“As of yesterday (Oct. 21), we have permission to bid all the line work,” Executive Director Jeff Field told the LCWSC board last Tuesday. “Nov. 21 and 26 will be bid openings; we will award contracts in December. We will bid the Stagecoach Road project within the next 30 days (after the first two bid openings).”

Field said he did not want to conduct the ground-breaking in winter, so LCWSC is not waiting until the December contracts. Most trees have been cleared from the site, some of which was the old Baptist Assembly property.

Once completed, it will be one of the largest infrastructure projects in Laurens County history.

LCWSC will delay obtaining interim financing until after Jan. 1, 2020. Field said the commission can “carry” construction costs for the first two months through its current reserves; those can be replenished with the interim financing money.

The supervising contractor will get permission to proceed by Dec. 1, Field said. The project is behind where LCWSC wanted it to be (bids in July), but Field said everything is moving smoothly.

“We are anxious to start,” he said.

“One of the speakers we have invited said, ‘With all those speakers, it’s going to be a long ceremony.’ I said, ‘We’re only building a water treatment plant once. We are going to savor the moment.’”

The water plant go-ahead nearly overshadowed the other “big news” to come from the LCWSC board meeting.

The utility now is out from under a SC DHEC Consent Order.

It’s a situation that LCWSC has dealt with for almost 7 years (2013 to 2020). The order was rescinded on Oct. 4, 2019. LCWSC has some work to do at Hwy 76 and Hwy 56, Clinton (near Renfro), related to a sewer line.

A Consent Order is a legal document issued by a state regulatory agency that demands certain actions be taken before fines are levied. In LCWSC’s case, the problem was “sanitary sewer overflows”.

Two happened on Jan. 18, 2013 - “the night of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting,” Field recalled - when the North Creek and Sand Creek pump stations were overwhelmed by rain and flooding. At North Creek, a LCWSC truck fell into the swollen creek.

After negotiations, LCWSC was obligated to repair at its own expense sanitary sewer systems near Laurens County Memorial Hospital, near Whitten Center and in the Lydia Mill community of Clinton.

It took years of planning, execution and financing - and DHEC responded with a 2-paragraph letter. LCWSC board members applauded as the letter was shown on the boardroom’s video screen.