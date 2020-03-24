LCWSC closes drive-thru; Pay bills by phone, computer

TODAY: The board of the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission practices social distancing at its monthly meeting.

The board approved an emergency resolution allowing future meetings to be conducted electronically, effective for the next 60 days. It gives Executive Director Jeff Field the ability to provide for a continuity of service - the commission had 4,000 water & sewer customers. It is operating with 1 person in the office, so the drive-thru window is closed. Customers can pay bills on-line or over the phone; there will be no cut-offs for non-payment during the duration of the emergency.

ALSO:

Gov. Henry McMaster Issues Executive Order 2020-13

COLUMBIA – Governor Henry McMaster on Monday issued Executive Order 2020-13 and the following statement:

"This weekend, we saw large crowds gathered on beaches, on sandbars, and in parking lots. We are facing a dangerous and deadly enemy and this type of behavior is both irresponsible and selfish. Law enforcement asked for clarification as to how this existing law applies during this state of emergency. I have included it in an executive order to make it clear that law enforcement has the ability to disperse groups of people who pose a risk to the public's safety and to the safety of others."

"It does not apply to private businesses nor to responsible South Carolinians continuing to make the best out of this situation. And as I said, this is not a shelter-in-place order but another measure aimed at containing the virus by controlling crowds, so that we do not have to shelter in place."

298 VIRUS CASES - DHEC:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 103 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases* in 34 counties.

“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”

New positive cases

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 7 cases

Berkeley County: 2 case

Charleston County: 17 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Darlington County: 2 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 2 cases

Horry County: 5 cases

Kershaw County: 10 cases

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Lee County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Georgetown County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 12 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 5 cases

Richland County: 14 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 1 case

York County: 3 cases

Please note that today’s reported cases include two days’ worth of DHEC Public Health Laboratory testing. Due to a shipment delay from one of our lab suppliers, yesterday’s lab results were run later than usual and received after the 4 p.m. daily update. DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“Everyone copes with stress differently, so please be thoughtful of how others are feeling during this time,” Dr. Traxler said. “It is also important for all of us, especially those of us who are most vulnerable to getting sick from the virus, to protect our mental and emotional health.”

In addition to taking precautions to stop the spread of germs, residents are encouraged to take the following steps to help protect your mental and emotional health:

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media. Hearing about COVID-19 or other stress-inducing issues repeatedly can be upsetting.

Take care of your body: eat healthy, well-balanced meals; exercise regularly; get plenty of sleep; and avoid alcohol and drugs.

Make time to unwind and participate in activities you enjoy.

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (i.e. doorknobs and rails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.