LCSO passes along cold case info

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office was contacted by Detective Hendershott with the Twinsburg (Ohio) Police Department in reference to a 38 year old cold case.

As a courtesy to that office, we are sending out the information and flyer attached below. If you have questions concerning the case or the DNA Doe Project, Detective Hendershott's contact information is listed below:

Unidentified for 38 years-

The Twinsburg (Ohio) Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a 1982 John Doe case. The victim, a 20-35 year old African-American male, was found deceased 38 years ago today. So what does that have to do with Laurens County? Thanks to the DNA Doe Project and the use of forensic genealogy, the victim, or one or more of his close ancestors, is likely from Laurens County. At the time, Twinsburg was home to a Chrysler stamping plant. If you have any information about the victim’s possible identity, please contact Detective Hendershott at the Twinsburg Police Department-(330)-405-5679.

If you have completed a DNA test, you can help by uploading your DNA to GED Match or FTDNA and opting in for law enforcement matching.

For more information about the DNA Doe Project, please visit dnadoeproject.org.