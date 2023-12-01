Home / Breaking News / LCSO issues a BOLO

LCSO issues a BOLO

Thu, 01/12/2023 - 9:19am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office

SUSPECT SOUGHT BY AUTHORITIES.

 

 

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Travis Lynn Mize of Clinton, SC in reference to Criminal Sexual Conduct related charges. Mize is possibly driving a 2008 burgundy Chevrolet Colorado with no front bumper.

 

If you have any information related to the location of Mize, contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523. Tips can be sent anonymously through CrimeStoppers 864-68-CRIME or our website www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips

 

