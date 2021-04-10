Home / Breaking News / LCSO community involvement

LCSO community involvement

Mon, 10/04/2021 - 12:16pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office

COFFEE with a cop, and others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Good morning,

I would like to remind you of three great events happening this Friday and Saturday. I encourage you to join us for any or all of them.

Friday:

-Coffee with a Cop at Chick-fil-A from 7:30AM to 9:30AM

-Blood Connection Drive at our office (216 West Main Street) from 12PM to 5PM. All donors will be screened for antibodies after completed donation and all donors will receive a $20 egift card.

Saturday:

K9 and Bloodhound Fundraiser at Tractor Supply from 10AM to 2PM. This event will have something for the whole family to enjoy and all proceeds benefit these programs.

 

 

Respectfully,

Courtney Snow

Public Information Officer

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

216 W. Main St. Laurens, SC 29360

Direct line- (864) 681-4509

