LCMA Public Statement

STATEMENT FROM THE LAURENS COUNTY MUSEUM ASSOCIATION.

History is cyclical. One hundred years ago, the Spanish flu ravaged the planet, killing millions at the end of the First World War. A century later, a new and deadly virus has stricken our county, state, nation and world.

These are ominous and confusing times for all our people, county, state and nation. Schools are closed, business and industry and shuttered and the most vulnerable among us are at risk. As with other wars, pandemics and economic downturns, the directors and members of the Laurens County Museum Association know that our county will emerge from this crisis stronger and more resolute to continue its development as a good and decent place to live with opportunities for all its citizens.

The Laurens County Museum Association is committed to its goal of improving Laurens County’s future by collecting, exhibiting and extolling the county’s rich and diverse past. All Museum activities are suspended currently to deal with the Corona Virus. But this scourge will end and the Museum Association will resume its ambitious programs of historic preservation and educational service. Later this year, the Laurens County Museum will celebrate the long-awaited installation of the elevator at the Witherspoon Building and the Museum will continue its series of lectures and tours of significant Revolutionary War sites in the county. We look forward to that bright and blessed day!!