LCHS gets a surprise (19)

Laurens County Humane Society in need of pet supplies.

The Laurens County Humane Society is running low – but it isn’t on animals. While animals are stilling waiting to be adopted, the Humane Society is in need of supplies in order to take care of them.

Jill Mechling, Laurens County Humane Society Director, said they’ve recently had to make a shift in their building after a litter of nine puppies and 10 kittens (with the mom) were dropped off.

Fundraisers have been set up to help provide the needed supplies for the puppies and kittens.

“We weren’t prepared for that many puppies that needed supplies and everything that comes with taking care of them,” she said.

An Amazon Wishlist has been set up with supplies needed which include, but are not limited to: puppy pads, bleach and canned food.

“Also, if you order from Amazon, if you go to smile.amazon.com you can click on the non-profit that you want to support and every eligible purchase you make we get a percentage,” Mechling said.

Although not required, she added that monetary donations are appreciated.

The Laurens County Humane Society Facebook page has created a fundraiser for the kittens, which will go towards tests and additional medical needs.

Another way the community can donate is through Giving Tuesday, set for Dec. 1. The Humane Society will set a goal of how much they want to fund raise and whatever amount is donated, the Humane Society will receive the full amount.

Supplies can be dropped off between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 793 Poplar St, Clinton.

Mechling said they are asking people to leave their donated supplies on the front porch if they do not need a receipt.

Mechling added if someone is interested in adopting, they will have to call (864) 833-9060 and schedule an appointment - the Humane Society is only letting one family in at a time due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“As opposed to what we would do in the past, we decided to get pre-approved adopters so we know they are serious so they can come in and look at the pets,” Mechling said.

An important item to note: on Oct. 22 Fido Fixers will be in the Humane Society parking lot for spaying and neutering.

If successful, Mechling said she would like to try to have them come once a month.