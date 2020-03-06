Lawsuit in Abbeville County

A Laurens County man - who used to be a Magistrate - is suing two men who at all the relevant times were agents of the State Law Enforcement Division for alleged false arrest.

Mareno Foggie has filed the legal action in Abbeville County, against Justin Wingo and Jason Wells, of Greenville. Charges against Foggie were dropped in 2019, following his arrest on or about July 17, 2018, according to the lawsuit (on file through publicindex.sccourts.org). A cover sheet says the action was filed on April 25, 2020.

It alleges that Foggie was falsely arrested and falsely charged with aiding the possession of drugs with the intent of manufacture, which is a felony. The lawsuit, which requests a jury trial, says, "The Plaintiff did not commit that offense or any other offense."

A Clinton Chronicle article from the time of the arrest says:

Authorities have identified Laurens County Magistrate Mareno Cyrus Foggie, 38, as a suspect in an Abbeville County marijuana growing operation.

Foggie’s arrest was announced by SLED (the State Law Enforcement Division). A co-defendant, Jonathan O’Neal Grant, also was arrested, the law enforcement agency said. A report said on June 22, officers found marijuana growing evidence in a building on land Foggie owns on Setters Lane in Donalds. The number of plants seized was not specified, but a charge said it was more than 10 and less than 100. Foggie owns the property, and Grant was on the property starting this year, a report said.

Foggie was on the property as recently as June, a report said, and officers found in Foggie’s truck information about a dehumidifier similar to a device used in the alleged marijuana growing operation.

“Laurens County Magistrate Mareno Foggie has been arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana. On July 17, 2018 he turned himself in to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office to be booked on that charge. Our Office has been in contact with SLED and Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office in reference to this situation. I would refer any specific questions regarding this investigation to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and/or SLED. We all conduct ourselves with a code of ethics and it is very disturbing to see one of our appointed Magistrates charged with such a crime. Mr. Foggie was a newly appointed magistrate and hopefully the effects of this on any criminal and/or civil litigation will be minimal,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a statement.

"The defendants were acting under color of state law during all times specified in this lawsuit," the legal action states.

There are 5 Causes of Action:

-- False arrest, 42 U.S.C. 1983;

-- Malicious prosecution pursuant to 42 U.S.C. 1983;

-- Denial of equal protection of the laws, 42 U.S.C. 1983;

-- Common law malicious prosecution;

-- Failure to investigate in violation of 42 U.S.C. 1983.

The governor declared Foggie's Laurens County Magistrate's Seat vacant, and replacements were hired. The lawsuit said charges against Foggie were dismissed by the solicitor on June 4, 2019.

Under the 1st Cause of Action, #17, Foggie's lawsuit states, "At the time the warrant was signed for the Plaintiff's arrest on the felony drug charge the defendants had insufficient evidence that the Plaintiff participated in the growing of marijuana.."

The lawsuit is asking for damages including, but not limited to, cost of legal defense, loss of magistrate position, loss of income, damage to reputation and emotional harm. The lawsuit asks for any other damages the court deems fit to award. The legal document says Foggie's attorney is Stephen Henry SC Bar #3054, of Greenville.