Law Enforcement's busy weekend

11th Person Charged with Kidnapping, Murder.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 11th person in connection with the death of Michelle Marie Dodge, killed in Gaffney July 20th and her body dumped in a wooded area south of Laurens. 31-year-old Stephen Lee Sisk of Drave Road, Blacksburg was arrested Friday and charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Accessory After a Kidnapping and Murder. He’s accused of helping dispose of evidence. Mr. Sisk is being held in Laurens County with bond denied.

NEWBERRY: One Dead, Witnesses Intimidated Not to Talk - Monday, October 28, 2019

An early Sunday morning fight at a party led to the killing of one man and the wounding of another outside Newberry.

Sheriff Lee Foster reports law enforcement was called to the Hartford Community Center located on Highway 395 in the Hartford Community at 2:00 Sunday morning. He said there was a large number of people at a party when an argument and scuffle took place. Several unknown participants in the fight along with other people went into a crowded parking lot, where several people began shooting. Foster said one person was shot in the leg and another receiving a fatal gunshot wound. The wounded individual was transported to an area trauma center due to the severity of the wound.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the deceased as 38-year-old Jared Darnell Singley of Newberry.

The sheriff said Sunday that little is known about suspects due to little cooperation coming from the participants at the party. “We cannot solve these senseless cases of violence unless people come forward and tell us what happened,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Someone has lost a loved one, a son, a brother, a friend and we had people refusing to cooperate. In fact, there were people there that were intimidating others not to cooperate. Put yourself in the victim’s family’s shoes and think about losing your loved one to an act of pure nonsense and not being afforded justice,” said Sheriff Foster. He asked that anyone with information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC and leave an anonymous tip. Informants may also call the Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 and leave a tip through the Newberry Sheriff’s web site:

www.newberrycountysheriff.com

Kidnapping, Assaults with Baseball Bat, Tables & Chair

Monday, October 28, 2019

A Waterloo area man is charged with Kidnapping and assaulting two people Friday night. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old John Thomas Trammell of 7 O.J. Court, Waterloo in the early morning hours Saturday and charged him with two counts of Kidnapping as well as Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature along with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature. A 5th warrant accuses him of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Mr. Trammell is accused of striking one victim with a baseball bat, with a nightstand and with a TV dinner table, knocking her unconscious. He allegedly then continued to strike her. He’s accused of striking a second woman with a TV dinner table and kitchen chair, causing great bodily injury to her. Trammell is further accused of confining, kidnapping or abducting the two women at O.J. Court Friday night.

With bond denied on his charges, John Thomas Trammell remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Assault with Cigarette & Kidnapping

Monday, October 28, 2019

Kidnapping and Assault on a woman by cigarette were alleged with a Clinton Police arrest this weekend. 40-year-old Ian Rice, booked showing an address at 105 Dillon Street, Clinton was arrested by Officer Gandee around 3:30 Saturday morning. He’s been charged with Kidnapping and Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature from Harold’s Trailer Park and with two drug charges of 3rd or subsequent offense from South Broad Street. Those charges allege Possession of between One and Ten Grams of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of less than one gram of Powder Cocaine at a location on South Broad Street, perhaps between the 20th and 21st of the month.

Mr. Rice is accused of Kidnapping the victim, confining her to a residence in Harold’s Trailer Park. He allegedly punched her in the face and burned her in the face with a cigarette, leaving two burn marks under her left eye. He also allegedly choked her to the point of losing consciousness. This allegedly occurred during a kidnapping when she was confined to an address in Harold’s Park, preventing her from calling 911.

With bond denied, Ian Rice remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Chop Shop Plus Child Neglect Charges

Monday, October 28, 2019

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Waterloo man and woman last Thursday afternoon. Both are now charged with Child Neglect. He’s also facing charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and a Chop Shop Violation -- 47-year-old Michael Scott Allmond of 57 Miller Road, Waterloo is accused of having a Cadillac Escalade valued at between $2,000 and $10,000 and of removing parts from it October 24th with an attempt to sell the motor.

Mr. Allmond and 45-year-old Rebecca Marie Allmond of 325 Smith Village Road, Waterloo also face two warrants each, alleging Neglect of a Minor. They’re accused of placing two minor children at unreasonable risk of harm by allowing them to live in a residence with animal feces and urine scattered throughout the residence.

Both remained in custody this morning. A $20,000 bond was set on the Child Neglect charges for Rebecca Marie Allmond. Bonds on Michael Scott Allmond totaled $103,000.

1st Degree Assault, Choking Woman

Monday, October 28, 2019

A first-degree assault on a woman was alleged with a Sheriff’s Office arrest this weekend. Deputy Kanipe arrested 26-year-old Christopher Octavious Peake of 110 Park Place, Laurens around 6:00 Saturday evening. Peake was charged with Domestic Violence in the 1st Degree. He’s accused of assaulting the victim about her face, head and arms and of choking her, restricting her airflow in the Saturday incident. A cash or surety bond of $20,000 was set on the 1st Degree Domestic Violence charge. Christopher Octavious Peake was also being held for a Probation warrant.

