Law enforcement alleges kidnapping, robbery, domestic violence

Kidnapping One-Year-Old & Taking Vehicle.

Kidnapping a child was alleged with a Clinton Police arrest yesterday. 20-year-old Austin Taylor Jones of Reeves Street, Enoree was charged with Kidnapping and Grand Larceny. Jones is accused of kidnapping a one-year-old child and of stealing a vehicle on November 17th from the Pilot Station off Interstate 26 on Highway 56 in Clinton. The vehicle was reportedly valued at $10,000. Bond was denied on both the Kidnapping and the Grand Larceny charge. Austin Taylor Jones remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Attempt at Armed Robbery Alleged

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Clinton Police arrested a man yesterday, alleging he attempted an Armed Robbery in town this past weekend. 33-year-old David Dewayne Howell from the 23,000-address range of Highway 121, Whitmire was charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Warrants alleged that on Saturday, December 28th Howell presented a knife to an employee of a business in the 200 block of Springdale Drive while saying he was going to rob him. After some time inside the business he reportedly left without accomplishing the robbery. David Dewayne Howell of Whitmire remained in Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center this morning, with bond having been denied on his charges.

Christmas Kidnapping and Domestic Violence is charged by Clinton Police.

Monday, December 30, 2019 - WLGB on-line.

A Christmas Kidnapping and Domestic Violence was alleged with a Friday night arrest in Laurens County. 38-year-old Travis Aaron Jarnagin of the 1,000 block of North Sloan Street, Clinton is charged by Clinton Police with Kidnapping, Domestic Violence in the 1st Degree and with Unlawful Communications.

Jarnagin is accused of confining the victim inside a shed on North Sloan Street between December 25th and 26th. He’s further accused of striking her about the head with a weapon, during the commission of the kidnapping. The third charge accuses him of issuing multiple threats by text and voice recordings to the victim on Thursday, the 26th.

While a $500 personal recognizance bond was granted on the Unlawful Communications charge, bond was denied for the Kidnapping and 1st Degree Domestic Violence charges. Travis Aaron Jarnagin remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

1st Degree Burglary and Kidnapping

Monday, December 30, 2019.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following an alleged assault and kidnapping Friday night. Deputy Hampton arrested 26-year-old Braxton Tyler Dean Gregory of the 200 block on Freeway Road, Greenwood. Gregory was later served warrants charging him with 1st Degree Burglary, Kidnapping, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree and Trespassing.

He is accused of entering property on Roscoe Drive Friday after being asked to leave and having been warned in the past not to enter. He is accused of entering the property Friday night and of throwing an unopened can of soda at the victim’s head. It reportedly failed to strike her head, however. Gregory is further accused of keeping the woman confined to her residence, with her attempting to leave several times.

Cash or surety bonds were set this weekend totaling $35,000 on the 1st Degree Burglary and Kidnapping warrants and $1,552.50 on the 3rd Degree Assault and Trespassing charges. Braxton Tyler Dean Gregory remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Aggravated Assault & 4 Child Neglect Charges

Monday, December 30, 2019.

Multiple child neglect charges were served, along with assault allegations from an incident between a man and woman. Laurens County Deputy Sheriff Atwood last evening arrested 40-year-old Devon Heath Blackwell of the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive Cross Hill. Blackwell has been charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature along with four counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

He is accused of assaulting his significant other by brandishing a firearm before her in the assault. This reportedly exposed four children to domestic violence.

Devon Heath Blackwell remained in the Johnson Detention Center overnight, awaiting a bond hearing on his five charges.