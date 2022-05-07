Laurens man dies

SHOT TO DEATH.

One person is dead after a fatal shooting on Eichelberger Rd. in Gray Court.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 3:55 AM. SLED is assisting Laurens County Sheriffs Office with the investigation.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyrin Pulley, 37 Y/O, of Laurens.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office expects to release information tomorrow.