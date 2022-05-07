Laurens man dies
Tue, 07/05/2022 - 4:30pm Vic MacDonald
Laurens County Coroner's Office
SHOT TO DEATH.
One person is dead after a fatal shooting on Eichelberger Rd. in Gray Court.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 3:55 AM. SLED is assisting Laurens County Sheriffs Office with the investigation.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyrin Pulley, 37 Y/O, of Laurens.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office expects to release information tomorrow.