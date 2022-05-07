Home / Breaking News / Laurens man dies

Tue, 07/05/2022 - 4:30pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Coroner's Office

SHOT TO DEATH.

 

 

One person is dead after a fatal shooting on Eichelberger Rd. in Gray Court. 

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 3:55 AM.  SLED is assisting Laurens County Sheriffs Office with the investigation. 

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyrin Pulley, 37 Y/O, of Laurens. 

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office expects to release information tomorrow.

