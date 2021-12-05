Laurens County's newest trail, park

OUTDOORS: Millers Fork Trail will open June 5.

The Laurens County Trails Association will be hosting the second annual National Trails Day Celebration on Saturday, June 5, 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the new Millers Fork Trail.

Located near I26, Millers Fork Trail lies between Highway 56 and Highway 72. The trailhead is on West Corporate Center Drive, about ¼ mile from the new Quick Trip (QT).

The trails celebration, filled with great outdoor activities for adults and families alike, includes a scenic bike ride, one mile Fun Run, official ribbon cutting of the new Millers Fork Trail, guided trail tours and much more.

To start your day if you’re ready to roll, join fellow riders at The Vestibule Coffee Shop at 3108 East Carolina Ave. in Clinton at 9:30 a.m. for a quick bicycle ride to the Millers Fork Trailhead. Led by seasoned cyclists, the scenic 3.5 mile ride will pass through historic downtown Clinton and through neighborhoods leading to the celebration location.

At event’s end, all riders will return to The Vestibule.

For increased safety there will be police escorts at the front and rear of the rides.

Helmets and masks are required. Register online at

https://forms.gle/o2NAR1Vtwsp1fYxw8 or email Justin Brent at jbrent68@presby.edu. Registration deadline in May 28.

A one mile Fun Run will then begin at the Millers Fork entrance at 10 a.m. and will continue on paved road surfaces. A $10 entry fee secures your official race t-shirt so pre-registration is a must. Registration deadline is May 28t. Please email Janicewlong@gmail.com or register online at https://www.runsignup.com.

Walk or run just for the fun of it all!

Following a welcome and update by the Laurens County Trails Association, attendees are invited to the official ribbon cutting of Millers Fork Trail at 11 a.m.

Guided trail tours from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. allow hikers to see firsthand why Millers Fork is being called one of the prettiest spots in Laurens County. Representatives from the City of Clinton and Clinton Canopy will also share current and future plans for the two-mile trail project. Millers Fork, a natural surface trail, and is open to the public to enjoy. Note, the trail is mostly flat and easy to maneuver.

Two local food trucks will be onsite beginning at 11 a.m. to add variety to your lunchtime choices.

The event is sponsored by City of Clinton, Laurens County Parks & Recreation, Clinton Canopy and Laurens County Trails Association.

Join in on any of these events and come celebrate the natural resources we have close by. Let’s see what more we can do together for the benefit of everyone who calls Laurens County home.

Happy trails, everyone! See you on June 5th!

Schedule of Events…

9:30 a.m. – Bike Ride from The Vestibule to Millers Fork Trailhead

10:00 a.m. – One Mile Fun Run/Walk

11:00 a.m.- Official ribbon cutting of Millers Fork Trail

11:00 a.m. – Food Trucks Open for business

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. - Guided tours of Millers Fork Trail