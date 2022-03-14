Laurens County's Growth

TUESDAY NIGHT - 2 subdivisions on Laurens County Planning Commission's agenda.

The continuing growth of Laurens County will be a topic for continuing discussion of the Laurens County Planning Commission, at its regular meeting Tuesday, 5:30 pm at the Laurens County Historic Courthouse. The planning meetings are open to the public.

Laurens County Council heard a concern last Tuesday evening that these subdivisions are encroaching on local farms and ranches, but there was nothing the Council could do for the concerned landowner. In the absence of countywide zoning, subdivision developers have to ensure a 30 ft buffer between properties. The Planning Commission ensures that all subdivision projects comply with the Subdivisions Ordinance (as recently rewritten and approved by the county council).

The Commission will consider Covey Chase and Bridgewater Subdivision.

Bridgeway is planned for Hunts Bridge Road and Durbin Road in Laurens County. This will be a preliminary plat submittal by Bluewater Civil Design, PLLC (Greenwville) - the price range is $290's to $350's, according to a letter (the Bridgewater plat is shown below). The design meets the ordinance requirements, the Commission's agenda says.

Covey Chase is proposed for South Frontage Road, Gray Court. The developer is Lyonjay (Greenville) and the plat is prepared by Arbor Land Design, LLC (Greenville). An agenda item request sheet says that Covey Chase is a 438 OSRD* subdivision that includes 2.95 miles of new roads to be dedicated to Laurens County. The project area is 200.03 acres providing 52.3 acres of open space, 26% of the entire parcel. Pockets parks and greenspaces will be within the open space. Typical lot size will be 52' x 140' for an average lot size of 7,280 sq ft. Wetlands will not be changed or altered, the document says, and a drainage plan and traffic impact study will be submitted.

The Commission's agenda says, with Covey Chase, the amenities will include all-purpose sports fields, baseball fields, and pocket parks.

At the March 15 meeting, there is a 15-minute period of public comments - speakers have to sign in prior to the meeting.

The Laurens County Planning Commission has 7 members, and there is 1 seat vacant. *OSRD = Open Space Residential Development.