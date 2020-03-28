Laurens County's first COVID-19 case; Person not identified

BREAKING: LAURENS COUNTY'S FIRST COVID-19 CASE.

Laurens County official’s received notification from SC DHEC’s that they have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19 in Laurens County, Details as to the identity of the person will not be made available due to medical privacy laws.

The public is reminded that this Coronavirus COVID-19 is an active part of our State with the total number of SC DHEC reported cases statewide stands at approximately 539 - Now, 660.

https://scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/monitoring-testing-covid-19

We must do our individual preventive efforts in order to limit the spread throughout our state.

We are still asking the public to continue to follow the preventive guidelines from the CDC and SC DHEC:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and

water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Refrain from handshaking,

Refrain from any large group gatherings

Do not be alarmed if you see our EMS personnel wearing a mask, gloves and safety glasses with an outer garment that is not part of our normal uniform attire on some calls for service. We are dressed this way for our protection as well as the protection to you our citizens. Should you have any questions of that person, please ask them to produce their official county ID which each one carries with then and should be visible.

For general questions and the latest information about COVID-19, please visit scdhec.gov/covid19 or call the DHEC Care Line at (855) 472-3432, available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. If you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you can be assessed virtually through MUSC by visiting musc.care.