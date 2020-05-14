Laurens County's 3rd Virus Death

Laurens County, 50 Cases: SC DHEC figures show 86% of state's Coronavirus patients are surviving the virus that causes COVID-19. Worldwide deaths are more than 300,000.

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the ban on outdoor dining, and the home-to-work-only order effective May 4, and announced more restrictions removed effective May 18; Laurens churches began in-building services on May 3, and County Government will re-open May 18.

SC DHEC projects that by Aug. 4, there will be 469 SC residents dead with the Coronavirus. Trump administration document: expect up to 3,000 daily deaths in U.S. by June 1.

District 56 has decided on a June 3, 7:30 pm, senior night, and a June 4, 9 am, commencement, both at Wilder Stadium, to end the 2019-20 academic year.

Totals (May 14)

Laurens County cases: 50; Deaths: 3; Projected cases: 357; Clinton cases: 13; Deaths: 1; Projected cases: 93.

South Carolina cases: 8,189; Deaths: 371; Projected cases: 58,493; Projected deaths by Aug. 4: 469.

Hardest hit small counties in SC: Kershaw, 257 cases; 1,836 projected cases; and Clarendon, 266 cases; 1,900 projected cases.

State's Recovery Rate: 86%.

United States cases: 1,443,554; Deaths: 86,227; Recovered: 312,513; US Rate: 78% recovered/discharged.

Worldwide cases: 4,494,706; Deaths: 301,764; Recovered: 1,691,494; World Rate: 85% recovered/discharged.

Monday, April 13, was the peak day for deaths in the U.S., according to the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation at the University of Washington. Peak for SC deaths was projected as having occurred April 9.

Figures: SC Department of Health & Environmental Control, and worldometer.info