Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission Project

TOMORROW: Not wanting to wait until winter, water agency breaks out shovels.

As soon as the money issue was clear, officials of the rural water authority in Laurens County looked at days for a ground-breaking.

The soil will be turned tomorrow (Nov. 14) at 2 p.m. for the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant. The ground-breaking site is 297 Baptist Assembly Rd., Waterloo.

It’s “the future for water service in Laurens County,” an announcement said.

Construction is expected to take 2 years.

But that’s because it’s more than “just” a water plant, with a state-of-the-art, on-site lab. It’s also pipes in the ground.

About 35 Miles of 12”, 16”, and 24” waterlines, to be precise.

This is a $52.5 million project, one of the largest in Laurens County history.

By contrast, Presbyterian College this year accomplished a $50 million new dorms and repairs to other buildings project. A “showplace” renovation of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens is estimated by a consultant to cost $10 million.

LCWSC got Greenwood County permission for this project about a half decade ago. The time since has been spent finding a design-build contractor and securing money - from the US Department of Agriculture, the Economic Development Administration, South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Agency, and the LCWSC rate-payers. There will be no further rate increases required to complete this project, LCWSC says. This is not a county property tax-funded project.

The water plant will generate 4 MGD (million gallons per day). At its high-rate, after the first 18 months in operation, the plant could generate 6 MGD, and intake on Lake Greenwood could take in 9 MGD. LCWSC has to make these calculations carefully - Greenwood County also draws its water from Lake Greenwood. That county’s owned and managed lake is formed by a hydro-electric plant at Buzzards Roost.

The project also has to have a drought mitigation plan.

In Laurens County, there will be a 500,000-gallon elevated tank constructed at Milam Road and Hwy 72. Two booster pump stations will be installed. Part of the water will travel along Hwy 72 and northeast toward Joanna; part of the water will travel along Hwy 221 northwest to Cold Point, then to the LCWSC headquarters tank and along Stagecoach Road to the Raider Road tank (Laurens District High School). It will provide LCWSC’s first and only source of commission-generated water -- supplementing the water LCWSC buys for re-sale from Laurens CPW, the City of Clinton and the Greenville Water System (LCWSC also operates a wastewater-treatment plan between Joanna and the Newberry County line).

Local, state and federal officials will be invited to speak about the massive water-collection and distribution project as part of the 2 p.m. Nov. 14 ground-breaking.