Laurens County revolution role

The Revolutionary War - right here at home in Laurens County.

The popular Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture Series will resume Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 7:00 pm with “Laurens County Heroes, Villains, and Heroines”. Historian and Battlefield Preservationist Durant Ashmore will discuss the Revolutionary War events and conflicts that raged in Laurens County and the remarkable characters who fought for the birth of our nation.

The lecture series will continue the first Tuesday of each month Tuesday, August 3, 2021, through June, 7, 2022. Fields trips will be the Saturday following each lecture beginning August 7, 2021. The August 3, 2021, topic will be “Prelude to War”. The discussion will be about the events leading to the Revolution and focus on Colonial events in South Carolina from 1670 to 1775.

Suggested donation for the lectures of $5 Museum members, $10 non-members, 18 years and younger no donation. Seating is limited to 150. For more information, call (864)681-3678 or stop by the Laurens County Museum at 116 South Public Square, Laurens, SC. Call first because office hours at the Witherspoon Building are limited.

Museum Hours

The Laurens County Museum at 205 West Laurens Street in Laurens is now open four days each week. The original museum, which is also home to the Simpsonville Revolutionary War Museum, is open the following days.

Sunday 2:00 to 5:00 pm

Wednesday 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Friday and Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm



The new Laurens County Museum Witherspoon Building at 116 South Public Square is open Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and sometimes on Thursdays and Fridays.

Nuts and Bolts

Preparations are taking place to move exhibits and artifacts to the new museum before the end of 2021. Artifacts are being cataloged and inventoried, exhibits designed and built, and some artifacts have already been moved. Volunteers are needed to make this happen! Please call (864)681-3678 if you are interested in volunteering.

The Magnolia Room is Available For Events



The Magnolia Room, the second floor event venue at the Laurens County MuseumWitherspoon Building, is now available for events. Located on the Historic Laurens County Courthouse Square, the Magnolia Room has been the backdrop for weddings, receptions, civic club meetings, birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, museum exhibits, and much more. Exposed brick walls, rafters with fairy lights, and seventy year-old hardwood floors create the perfect ambiance for a multitude of ways to celebrate. For information about availability and pricing, contact Teresa Noble, Event Coordinator for the Magnolia Room, at (864)871-4907, noblemontessori@yahoo.com.

Please Donate



The LCMA is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization; your donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law. Donations are needed to help cover the costs of exhibit cabinets, display lights, security equipment, moving trucks, etc. Invest in the future of our important and shared history. Your philanthropy enables us to share the history of Laurens County…and we have many stories to tell! Donations may be made by mail to LCMA, PO Box 932, Laurens, SC 29360 or by secured credit card or PayPal online at the Museum website: https://laurenscountymuseum.org/donate/ For information about becoming a member please call (864)681-3678 .