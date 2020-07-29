Laurens County Magistrates' Court is moving

Court hearings will be at The Ridge recreation center.

Laurens County issued the following statement on July 28:

“Due to certain conditions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Laurens County Magistrates Office is experiencing a high number of pending cases. With that noted, the occupancy guidelines currently in place at the Hillcrest Courthouse now cannot be met.

“The Laurens County Magistrate’s Office will be holding criminal and traffic court hearings at “The Ridge” - 301 Exchange Drive (ByPass #76), in the City of Laurens beginning Monday, August 3rd through Monday, August 24th.

“Those in violation and have a ticket with a specified court date in August, this will affect you. If you would like to speak with the law enforcement officer that issued you the citation or, you would like to present your case to the Judge, you will need to attend your court hearing at “The Ridge”, 301 Exchange Drive (ByPass #76) in the City of Laurens, South Carolina.

“Those that want to pay the fine, you may do so online at sccourts.org following the online payment instructions, by mailing a money order or cashier’s check with your name and ticket number to PO Box 925, Laurens, South Carolina or, in person at the Magistrate’s Office collection window located at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square.

“All civil matters will still take place at Hillcrest Square.

“If you have any questions regarding your court date/time, please contact the Magistrate’s Office at (864) 681-0583.”

