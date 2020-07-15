Laurens County Legend, King Dixon leaves lasting legacy

What if he had just gone by “Al”? Would he have had the same force of personality as he had with the name “King” - a moniker of power, but not privilege; pride, but not prejudice; and leadership, but not by force.

The death of Albert King Dixon, II on July 6 - two day after the independence anniversary of the nation he swore to protect as a United States Marine - left Laurens grieving. The thoughts extended out into the world, to Gamecock Nation and the Boy Scouts of America.

Pancreatic cancer felled his giant of a man; however, he might have a legacy come Nov. 3, 2020. The Laurens County Veterans and Military Service Memorial that he fought so hard to build in downtown Laurens, is on the ballot for funding in the $35 Million Capital Initiative sales tax vote. If approved, it and 15 other projects will be completed in the next six years (then the tax sunsets); the veterans monument is envisioned for the north lawn of the Laurens Library site.

Dixon’s life-long-service legacy, certainly, could be inscribed there.

“I am so sadden by the news of King Dixon’s passing. I loved my dear friend, he was such a help as my mentor when I was president of (Laurens) Rotary Club. I have shared many lunches and dinners with discussions with King of how to make the world better, One thing for sure King Dixon made our world better just by being him. Rest on in peace ... onward and upward my friend,” said Jacelyn Jennings, a national pageant executive who grew up in Waterloo.

Susan Carlay, whose son Summie, like Dixon, played NCAA Division I college football at the University of South Carolina, where later Dixon was the athletic director, said, “While he was bigger than life and lived life BIG, his feet were planted no where more firmly than his beloved Laurens. From Cub Scouts to college football, few have been a finer and more present example and encourager to my boys. Friend to all ... he served in our community and state until the very end f his life. ... an amazing life well lived. Knowing him was certainly one of my family’s richest blessings. I will miss seeing him around town, but I know one thing for sure ... while he was a warrior for good on this earth ...God’s Heavenly army/team just reached a whle new level! Lead on, King Dixon!!! #oncearaideralwaysaraider”

Dixon loved to introduce Cocky at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Fan Challenge Oyster Roast, and watch the mascot’s dance-duels with Clemson’s Tiger. For several years, he was emcee for the Chamber’s Annual Meeting dinner, one of the community’s premier events at Presbyterian College in Clinton. He was available to speak or pray any time he was asked at meetings of the Laurens County Touchdown Club.

It was leadership at its finest, for many decades. Local lore is he left a bright, officer-track career with the Marines to return to Laurens to care for his mother.

Dixon was married for 61 years to his sweetheart from the third grade, Augusta. “He was a fiercely loyal and devoted husband, father and grandfather, who instilled in his family his personal mantra of faith, family and service in all areas of his life,” his obituary says. King Dixon’s funeral was conducted July 10, with full military honors. His death was reported by the military-themed publication, “Stars & Stripes.”

Dixon was a star athlete at Laurens District High School, and an inductee in the first class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He was the Athletics Director of the University of South Carolina, 1988-92, and this past year accepted a commission by SC Governor Henry McMaster to be an interim member of the USC Board of Trustees. He was a 1959 USC Graduate, serving 22 years in the Marines. He was director of the Laurens Family YMCA, and an executive with The Palmetto Bank. He was devoted to the Boy Scouts of America.

His leadership guided Gamecock Athletics into the prestigious Southeastern Conference.

“He was Mr. Laurens County,” said Billy Dunlap, who guided the development of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame.

These are his athletic credentials:

-- Four-year letterman in football, basketball, baseball and track at Laurens High; first-team High School All-American, 1954; Shrine Bowl MVP; 100 yard dash winner in the state track meet;

-- All-ACC at USC, second team All-American, three-year team MVP, North-South Shrine Game participants in Miami; USC’s outstanding male graduate (source: golaurens.com)

Gov. McMaster tweeted: “King Dixon’s service and dedication on behalf of his nation and state are quite remarkable. His contributions to the Laurens community changed the lives of many. Peggy and I are praying for his wife, Augusta, and the Dixon family.” (12:17 pm, July 7, 2020)

Former Presbyterian College head football coach Harold Nichols tweeted: “A fine gentleman and a treasure to his community. Rest in peace sir ... King Dixon ... #RIPKINGD”

Former District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters tweeted a video of King and Augusta Dixon walking a hallway, holding hands. It has 869 views.

King Dixon was 83 years young.