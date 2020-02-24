Laurens County Council - Regular Bi-weekly Meeting

TONIGHT - STUDIES: The Laurens County Council will receive reports about the feasibility of constructing two, new County buildings.

The Council's regular meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

Feasibility Studies to be discussed: 1, Emergency Medical Service / 911 / Fire, and 2, Law Enforcement Complex / Evidence / Coroner. The council also will receive a financial report, will conduct 3rd reading and a public hearing about an ordinance to obtain damages from loggers and others who damage county roads, will receive a request about Animal Control Officer / Office Attendant and will approve an Animal Control Shelter Humane Job Description, will give 1st reading to revisions of the RV Park Ordinance and will consider a Moratorium on RV Parks, will give 1st reading to adding the international codes, and will consider an amendment to the Abbeville Multi-County Park Agreement.

There will be 15 minutes allotted for Public Comments - register at the podium before the meeting starts; and there will be council members' comments. The Council will conduct a closed, executive session discussion about the Human Resources Director and the Veterans Affairs Officer positions.

The next council meeting will be March 10.