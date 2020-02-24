Home / Breaking News / Laurens County Council - Regular Bi-weekly Meeting

Laurens County Council - Regular Bi-weekly Meeting

Mon, 02/24/2020 - 1:44pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Council agenda

TONIGHT - STUDIES: The Laurens County Council will receive reports about the feasibility of constructing two, new County buildings.

The Council's regular meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

Feasibility Studies to be discussed: 1, Emergency Medical Service / 911 / Fire, and 2, Law Enforcement Complex / Evidence / Coroner. The council also will receive a financial report, will conduct 3rd reading and a public hearing about an ordinance to obtain damages from loggers and others who damage county roads, will receive a request about Animal Control Officer / Office Attendant and will approve an Animal Control Shelter Humane Job Description, will give 1st reading to revisions of the RV Park Ordinance and will consider a Moratorium on RV Parks, will give 1st reading to adding the international codes, and will consider an amendment to the Abbeville Multi-County Park Agreement.

There will be 15 minutes allotted for Public Comments - register at the podium before the meeting starts; and there will be council members' comments. The Council will conduct a closed, executive session discussion about the Human Resources Director and the Veterans Affairs Officer positions.

The next council meeting will be March 10.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here