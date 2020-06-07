Laurens County Council goes for masks optional

Masks, Optional (13 of the 15 largest cities in the state have mandated masks for shopping, per FITS News).

Those Laurens County residents who choose to attend next Tuesday’s council meeting will have the option of wearing masks.

They will see, in the council chambers, some social distancing suggestions left over from the night the votes were counted in the June 9 Republican and Democratic primaries. The elections office uses the council chambers for its public reporting, and elections officials marked seats to have people sit apart.

“I won’t wear one,” council member Brown Patterson said.

He was responding to a June 23 motion by council member Garrett McDaniel for mandatory masks in the council chambers.

McDaniel and Diane Anderson were the only two “yes” votes for mandatory masks, a means of slowing down the fast-moving respiratory illness, COVID-19. That means that on July 14, 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens, meeting attendees can wear a mask, or not - their choice.

Just a few yards from the Courthouse is Laurens City Hall where, on June 30, the city council passed a resolution supporting, but not mandating, masks-wearing in the City of Laurens. Eleven of SC’s 15 largest municipalities have adopted some kind of masks-wearing ordinance, as COVID-19 cases have spiked again in South Carolina. Right now, Arizona, California, Texas and Florida also are “hot spots,” health officials have said; cases in New York, the previous “hot spot,” are declining.

Mask-opponents say a mandate is a violation of their human rights. The Laurens County Council passed a motion unanimously making masks-wearing an option within the council chambers; while the Coronavirus was growing, and steps were being taken to “flatten the curve,” the council has live-streamed its meetings on its website.

The virus has been active in South Carolina since mid-March.

Patterson said if the council itself were to follow the recommended 6 ft apart guideline, it would have stretch out 42 ft in the former main courtroom of the historic courthouse.

They decided not to do that, but Patterson said taping off every other row in the gallery would be appropriate.

Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said the historic courthouse is the people’s building, but there should be some sensible safety precautions. He said County Administrator Jon Caime asked for guidance on “re-opening” council meetings; the discussion was added to the meeting agenda. Council member Jeff Carroll said the council should not mandate the wearing of masks. “I’m not in favor of masks,” Patterson said.

The County is still operating under a “state of emergency” resolution allowing it to restrict access to its meetings - the resolution also qualifies the county for federal-state COVID-19 “relief” money.

McDaniel and Anderson, who voted for mandatory masks, as the council’s two Black members (out of seven).

In South Carolina, COVID-19 deaths have happened at a disproportionate rate in the African-American community, according to SC Department of Health and Environmental Control statistics - 52% of deaths are among Blacks who make up 22% of the population.

DHEC, Carolina Health Center, and Prisma Health have conducted COVID-19 mobile testing at EB Morse Elementary School in Laurens (twice) and at Clinton High School. The SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs has reported there are more than 80 COVID-19 confirmed cases connected with the Whitten Center campus near Clinton. It is closed to family members and the public.

Agency officials said June 29 there is enough staff and enough personal protective gear on-site to deal with the outbreak. It is similar to an April outbreak at a special needs center in Florence, the agency said.