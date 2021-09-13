LCCF awards grants to community groups.

The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) is pleased to announce grant awards given to support and benefit the lives of citizens in Laurens County.

The LCCF has contributed its resources to fund a broad range of local areas, especially aimed at helping those most at risk, which include education, the arts, cultural programs, historic preservation, health, and social services.

The LCCF’s strategic grant-making focus is to invest in innovative, collaborative approaches and solutions to community needs by supporting projects that have the potential for the greatest impact on the quality of life and positive outcomes for individuals and families living in Laurens County. Six outstanding local organizations have been selected as recipients of this year’s competitive LCCF 2021 Community Enrichment Grants Program from the many application proposals received. This year's recipients are District #56 Clinton High School Band Program, The Good Shepherd Free Medical Clinic, Joe Adair Outdoor Educational Center, Laurens County Museum, Laurens Rotary Club, and the Laurens YMCA.

Executive Director Robin Day said, "The Community Foundation continues to inspire individuals, families, organizations and businesses to create permanent charitable funds to help our community meet the challenges of changing times. We seek to find ways to increase our impact on improving the quality of life in our wonderful Laurens County, our grant program is one way in which we achieve this goal. As we move forward, we are concentrating on the measures that matter and that make the most local impact."