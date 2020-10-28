Laurens County Ballot

LAURENS COUNTY VOTE

The Candidates List

These candidates will be on ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Laurens County (county council, school boards, and special districts depend on the voter’s address):

US President - Donald J. Trump (R), incumbent; Joseph Biden (D)

US Senate - Bill Bledsoe (C), withdrew; Lindsey Graham (R), incumbent; Jaime Harrison (D)

US House, 3 - Hosea Cleveland (D); Jeff Duncan (R), incumbent

SC Senate, 9 - Danny Verdin (R), incumbent, unopposed

SC House, 14 - Stewart O. Jones (R), incumbent, unopposed

SC House 16 - Mark N. Willis (R), incumbent, unopposed

SC House, 42 - Doug Gilliam (R), incumbent, unopposed

8th Circuit Solicitor - David Stumbo (R), incumbent, unopposed

Clerk of Court - Michelle Simmons (R), unopposed

Coroner - Vickie Cheek (R), unopposed

County Council, 2 - Luke Rankin (R), unopposed

County Council, 3 - Garrett McDaniel (D), unopposed

County Council, 6 - Diane Byrd Anderson (D), unopposed

County Council, 7 - David Pitts (D), incumbent; David Tribble (R)

District 55, Seat 1 - Melvin Moco Allen, Todd Varner (non-partisan)

District 55, Seat 3 - Barbara Beeks, William Neal Patterson

District 55, Seat 5 - Anthony B Carpenter, Tommy Curry

District 55, Seat 7 - Robby Bell, James Bubba Rawl

District 56, Seat 1 - Laurie Ramage Dyches, Rhonda L. Gary

District 56, Seat 2 - George Austin III, Kimberly L. Williams-Carter

District 56, Seat 3 - Jim Barton, unopposed

District 56, Seat 4 - Charles Stinson, unopposed

Sheriff - Don Reynolds (R), incumbent, unopposed

Soil & Water District Commission - Jay Wham, unopposed (non-partisan)

Watershed Conservation District, Beaverdam - Warrior Creek - Marcus Blackstone, J. Lesslie Blakely, T. Rhys John

Watersheld Conservation District, Duncan Creek - Roger Kuykendall, David M. McKissick, James A. Nelson

Watershed Conservation District - Rabon Creek - Bobby L. Balcombe, Brian Brownlee, Roosevelt Lancaster.

Also, Question - Should Laurens County levy a 1-cent Sales Tax for an 8-year period to complete 16 projects totaling $35 Million?

Public Schools are closed on Election Day.

Polling places throughout Laurens County will be open Nov. 3, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. You must present a Photo ID to vote in South Carolina. COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all polling places.