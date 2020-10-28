Laurens County Ballot
LAURENS COUNTY VOTE
The Candidates List
These candidates will be on ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Laurens County (county council, school boards, and special districts depend on the voter’s address):
US President - Donald J. Trump (R), incumbent; Joseph Biden (D)
US Senate - Bill Bledsoe (C), withdrew; Lindsey Graham (R), incumbent; Jaime Harrison (D)
US House, 3 - Hosea Cleveland (D); Jeff Duncan (R), incumbent
SC Senate, 9 - Danny Verdin (R), incumbent, unopposed
SC House, 14 - Stewart O. Jones (R), incumbent, unopposed
SC House 16 - Mark N. Willis (R), incumbent, unopposed
SC House, 42 - Doug Gilliam (R), incumbent, unopposed
8th Circuit Solicitor - David Stumbo (R), incumbent, unopposed
Clerk of Court - Michelle Simmons (R), unopposed
Coroner - Vickie Cheek (R), unopposed
County Council, 2 - Luke Rankin (R), unopposed
County Council, 3 - Garrett McDaniel (D), unopposed
County Council, 6 - Diane Byrd Anderson (D), unopposed
County Council, 7 - David Pitts (D), incumbent; David Tribble (R)
District 55, Seat 1 - Melvin Moco Allen, Todd Varner (non-partisan)
District 55, Seat 3 - Barbara Beeks, William Neal Patterson
District 55, Seat 5 - Anthony B Carpenter, Tommy Curry
District 55, Seat 7 - Robby Bell, James Bubba Rawl
District 56, Seat 1 - Laurie Ramage Dyches, Rhonda L. Gary
District 56, Seat 2 - George Austin III, Kimberly L. Williams-Carter
District 56, Seat 3 - Jim Barton, unopposed
District 56, Seat 4 - Charles Stinson, unopposed
Sheriff - Don Reynolds (R), incumbent, unopposed
Soil & Water District Commission - Jay Wham, unopposed (non-partisan)
Watershed Conservation District, Beaverdam - Warrior Creek - Marcus Blackstone, J. Lesslie Blakely, T. Rhys John
Watersheld Conservation District, Duncan Creek - Roger Kuykendall, David M. McKissick, James A. Nelson
Watershed Conservation District - Rabon Creek - Bobby L. Balcombe, Brian Brownlee, Roosevelt Lancaster.
From: sciway.net
Also, Question - Should Laurens County levy a 1-cent Sales Tax for an 8-year period to complete 16 projects totaling $35 Million?
Public Schools are closed on Election Day.
Polling places throughout Laurens County will be open Nov. 3, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. You must present a Photo ID to vote in South Carolina. COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all polling places.