Laurens Academy Commencement

Laurens Academy graduates are advised, “Life comes at you full force”.

The scene of so many big victories for the Crusaders of Laurens Academy never had been a venue like this. But, because these are uncertain times, and Presbyterian College wass closed, it became the May 29 Commencement site.

The LA Gym was the send-out-into-the-world location for the unique Class of 2020. Each graduate’s family had a designated seating area; and because of limited capacity, some in Crusader Nation watched on live-streaming.

For the 19th graduation -- 2002 was Laurens Academy’s first commencement class -- Todd Kirk Field on campus was the first logical choice. But uncertain weather forced the ceremony inside - when it was over, and the weather cooperated, everybody was able to go outside and enjoy fireworks fired from the baseball diamond.

“Thank God for getting us this far,” Isabella Hucks, salutatorian, told her classmates.

Spending the past three years at LA, Hucks was 3 years old when her parents were called into the mission field, and the family has been at Thornwell 15 years. “I was taught that service to God and others is our highest mission,” Hucks said. “After a year at Clinton High School, I came to LA. I learned to play volleyball and made new friends, and have enjoyed the atmosphere at LA. It’s been a fun and memorable three years here.”

Hucks said the classmates and people she has met at Laurens Academy have been like “Iron Sharpening Iron.”

“I have friends who challenge me. The flexibility of our class is astounding.”

She especially mentioned the International Program. “Coming to a new school is tough; coming thousands of miles to school is beyond tough.”

Valedictorian Ruta Patel said, “I am so incredible thankful to LA for making this (commencement) happen. It means so much for us. The future has so many things in store for all of us, and we just have to embrace it.

“High school is a lot like toilet paper, you won’t miss it until it’s gone.”

Bob Ritter was the commencement speaker. A veteran of four combat tours in Vietnam, recipient of two distinguished flying crosses, and a retired business executive, Ritter remembered his graduation from the University of Missouri 54 years ago. He said 50 graduates took off graduation robes and put on their shirts they would wear for commissioning into the military, in the middle of the Vietnam War; several would not make it home.

“Every generation,” he said, “has had its Coronavirus.”

He advised the graduates that some decisions they will make will be critical to the well being of the rest of their lives.

“Life comes at you full force, life comes at you in a rush; and those will be times you will be called on to make decisions that can change your life.

“When I make major decisions, I talk to people I trust, take it to the Lord, then I put it aside, then wait -- wait for the Lord to talk to me. You will need to use all the resources you have when it comes times to make those big decisions.”

At the Commencement, Katelyn Suttles provided the welcome and class accomplishments. Music instructor Dave Marley presented a song he wrote, “On My Way.” Reagan Williamson was presented the Founder’s Award by school founder, Til Culbertson. Laurens Academy Headmaster Todd Kirk presented the Benediction.

The 2020 graduates are:

Augustine James “Gus” Brown

Priscilla Jeanene “Cilla” Burns

Isabelle Grace Hucks

Jacob Conner Jennings

Dian “Jared” Jin

Luke Okey Kerber

Dimitri Batista Papoortzi Lucchese

Gabriela Sampaio Maboni

Davi de Figueiredo Nobrega

Chole Elizabeth Owens

Ruta Gautam Patel

Patricia Blair Quarles

Katelyn Marie Suttles

Reagan Olivia Williamson.