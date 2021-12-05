A lasting impact

Honoring CHAMPS Founder.

Dr. Jerman Disasa, center, was given recognition May 2 in Columbia by the State of South Carolina for his years of leadership of the CHAMPS program, which brought together many Presbyterian College students, churches, and groups to nurture promising students from Laurens County. The program started with 400 children in the 6th grade, and now has 800 with a Columbia chapter. Dr. Disasa retired from PC and now works with youth in Laurens and Greenwood, and is a Laurens County representative on the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services board of directors. - Facebook photo