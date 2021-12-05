Home / Breaking News / A lasting impact

A lasting impact

Wed, 05/12/2021 - 3:25pm Vic MacDonald

Honoring CHAMPS Founder.

 

 

 

Dr. Jerman Disasa, center, was given recognition May 2 in Columbia by the State of South Carolina for his years of leadership of the CHAMPS program, which brought together many Presbyterian College students, churches, and groups to nurture promising students from Laurens County. The program started with 400 children in the 6th grade, and now has 800 with a Columbia chapter. Dr. Disasa retired from PC and now works with youth in Laurens and Greenwood, and is a Laurens County representative on the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services board of directors. - Facebook photo 

Trending Video

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media