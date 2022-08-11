Landowners assisted mobility-challenged veterans

PHOTOS: Veterans match with Landowners.

An event cancelled the past couple years by Covid, the Upstate Mobility Impaired Deer Hunt for veterans, makes its return to the National Guard Armory in Clinton on Friday. Hunters are matched with landowners who make their properties available for weekend hunting in a program sponsored by the SC Department of Natural Resources. Landowners and hunters meet for lunch, sponsored and served by VFW Post 5932 in Clinton, for fellowship and to get their assignments. The Clinton High School Army JROTC presents the flags for a brief program and announcements prior to the lunch.

- Photos by Vic MacDonald