Move-In Day for Lander students stretches across a week to ensure safety.

GREENWOOD - How long has Hudson Kane been looking forward to going to college?

“Since forever,” the 18-year-old Lander University freshman said without hesitation, as he drove up to the Move-In Day welcoming tents early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 10.

“Lots of excitement for this day,” said Kane, as he waited to receive his Housing Move-In packet of materials from Lander staff.

His only regret was saying goodbye to his best friend, Hollie, back in Winnsboro. The Labrador retriever mix will be taken care of by his parents. “I can visit,” he said. “But I’ll miss her.”

Kane was in the early wave of students arriving at Lander, one of South Carolina’s first public universities to open to students for the 2020-21 academic year. Although the freshman had no way to compare Lander’s Move-In Day to those of years past, the scene was decidedly different.

For months, Lander has been making plans for students’ safe return to campus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gone were the scenes of crowded lobbies, and packed elevators full of volunteers, students and their families carrying items into the residence halls. Gone were the lines of cars backed up, bumper to bumper, from the college entrance to a nearby busy city street. Instead, students and a limit of two guests, arrived at a designated time to receive their information packets before heading to their on-campus apartments or residence halls. Students and guests arrived wearing masks, a campus safety requirement, and waited patiently in their cars while staff passed keys and information sheets through windows in plastic containers.

Zach Helms, Lander’s director of Housing and Residence Life, said the move-in experience had logistical challenges, but the new streamlined process was running smoothly. “More so than ever before, details matter,” said Helms, explaining that the University planned to welcome between 250 and 280 students per day over the course of seven days, rather than the traditional 800 – 900 over two days.

“We have the same shared concerns that other colleges and universities have: ‘How are you going to protect the young people arriving on campus?’ We are not alone in this challenge,” he said. “I think the flow of this is going well, and our students and parents are receptive to the process.”

Sky Davis, 19, said he has been looking forward to being back at Lander since March, when the campus closed to go fully online in response to the pandemic. He returned home to Columbia to complete his freshman year online, and spent the following months working and saving money.

A sophomore accounting major, Davis said he chose Lander because of its environment. “You get to know your professors, and it’s easy to meet people. I’m glad to have new things to do, and to have something exciting happening every day.”

Until classes begin on Aug. 17, Davis said he plans to organize his apartment, catch up on some reading and get ready for a new semester. “It’s great to be back.”

Kaitlyn Cook, a junior elementary education major from Elgin, has missed the enthusiasm of campus. “You don’t realize what it’s like not being around your friends and seeing your professors until you’re gone.”

She said the uncertainty of the pandemic means change, but she’s prepared. “I’m interested to see how things have changed on campus. But we’ll adapt.”

Logan Oliver beat the August heat and humidity with an early move-in time and the lush covering of shade trees as she unpacked her belongings at Chipley Hall. As she surveyed her utility cart loaded with bottled water, a plastic bin, mirror, shelf and other assorted items, she laughed. “I’ve been packing since the beginning of summer.”

The 18-year-old from Mauldin said she learned about Lander from family friends and loved the campus when she visited. “Plus, I knew that Lander has an outstanding nursing program, and I want to be a nurse.”

The opportunity to meet new people and build friendships outweighs any fears of the pandemic, she said. “We have to take precautions. But we’ve had several months to get used to this.”

Students continued to move in until Aug. 16 in anticipation of the first week of classes.