"Just because you can doesn't mean you should"

BREAKING NEWS: Wednesday Morning will highlight District 56 - Schools of Clinton-Joanna-Cross Hill.

The WSPA Morning Break crew will broadcast LIVE from Clinton High School this Wednesday, starting at 5 am. District 56 athletics, teachers/principals, and counseling will be featured and, at 7:20, the District's Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Person of the Year will be named. Cindy Jacobs, district communications coordinator and child nutrition director, told the D56 Board of Education about the highlights at its meeting Monday night - the 4th consecutive Monday that the board has conducted an in-person/virtual meeting. Also, the district is coordinating a Virtual Learning on-line meeting for elementary parents Tuesday evening.

During its meeting, Clinton Physician Dr. Stanley Walsh urged the board to listen to science as it opens public schools on Sept. 8. He said Laurens County meets NONE of the medically-recognized criteria for having students assemble face to face in the continuing Coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis. President Donald Trump and Gov. Henry McMaster, and others, have advocated a return to face to face instruction and a virtual learning option.

"Just you CAN, doesn't mean you SHOULD," Walsh said.

The district has thousands of face masks, face shields and clear face coverings on order for students, faculty and staff for the opening days of school and beyond. Disinfectant also is on order, and the school board saw a demonstration of electro-static cleaning which will be done in all school, every night, during its called meeting. The District 56 Board of Education has committed $250,000 to its COVID-19 response. Walsh said Gov. McMaster has "given permission" for school districts and others to ignore the science of COVID-19, a serious respiratory illness spread by water droplets expelled when people cough and breath - schools have been closed in SC since March 17 because of the close-contact nature of instruction. There are/have been nearly 500 COVID-19 cases found in Clinton so far.

Walsh said, "People you know are getting it. People you know are dying."

Walsh urged an aggressive masking policy - Clinton High and Middle students must wear masks AT ALL TIMES if they return to the school buildings for instruction, the SC Dept. of Education today sent out a 2-page document about its masks-mandate - and added that social-distancing guidelines MUST BE followed if schools are to be safe. "You need as much social distancing as possible," he told the school board.

Also announced: District 56 will partner with the Clinton YMCA for a virtual learning site, for parents who signed up for the Laurens County Virtual Academy, but may not have good internet connections at their homes. Monitors will ensure that students are working on their lessons and projects, and this instruction will be re-inforced by parents in the evenings, the board was told.

(NOTE: WSPA-TV is in Spartanburg, Channel 7 on the air and on cable providers.)