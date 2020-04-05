JUNE 4 - Clinton High School Graduation

Schools are making the adjustments to wrap up academic year this month.

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

As President Trump urges the nation’s governors to re-open schools for this academic year, the boots-on-the-ground people in Clinton and Joanna are determining how to have a graduation, and how to collect all the school supplies owed to the district. District 56 said it will have a live graduation June 4 in Wilder Stadium.

The President wants schools open to return the nation to normalcy during the Coronavirus pandemic - SC Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered schools closed for the rest of this year, and SC Education Secretary Molly Spearman is communicating with superintendents about commencement and what schools could look this when they are opened later this summer (the first CHS varsity football game will be Aug. 21). To date, the respiratory ailment COVID-19 caused by the Coronavirus has killed 275 SOUTH CAROLINIANS (1,179 PEOPLE IN neighboring Georgia).

The SC Home-to-Work-Only Order expires TODAY (May 4th).

Businesses are re-opening - state parks and mall re-opened May 1. Some health experts expect the Coronavirus to re-peak in the fall - a state task force has been announced to study summer and fall school operations in South Carolina.

Laurens County government is preparing for a soft opening perhaps as early as May 12.

“No one can imagine the effort put in by our teachers, food service and transportation. Everything has worked seamlessly. It does make me proud,” District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields told the district Board of Trustees on April 27. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is May 26, perhaps by electronic means, and Clinton High School’s Commencement for seniors ia set for June 4.

“As late as today,” O’Shields said last Monday, “we are moving forward with graduation. We are looking at times - maybe, non-traditional; maybe, in person.” The ceremony could be staged in the Clinton High main gym or in Wilder Stadium, with 6 feet of separation between graduates.

In a video last Wednesday, O'Shields said the graduation stage will be set up in the new concession area of Wilder Stadium. Time for the graduation will be announced; letters have gone out to seniors about the activities.

Separation between people is the medically advised way to slow down the Coronavirus, transferred by coughing and breathing, and on surfaces. “Social distancing,” face masks, gloves and disinfectants are the prescribed means of combatting COVID-19.

Senior classes will end May 15. On May 18-19 seniors will be allowed to return to school to collect personal items, and turn in Chromebooks and textbooks. May 20 is the final day for instructional packets return. May 21 is the final day of on-line instruction. Grades will be tabulated, and students who have returned all school property will have their report cards mailed to their parents and guardians.

O’Shields said he is not sure if Clinton High can have a prom. “The year that wasn’t, still is,” he said.

“We want to have something in addition to graduation for the seniors, a recognition ceremony. We need to realize the reality and gravity of (the situation) - we’re in a holding pattern. ... COVID may slow us but it doesn’t keep us from what we need to do.”

The board might have a workshop-style meeting on May 26 - a Tuesday instead of the normal fourth Monday because May 25 is Memorial Day. The board was told District 56 could have a “positive advantage” in finances because the buildings are not open (no contract services, supplies, lights, air conditioning etc.). District have no idea how much state money they are getting because the SC General Assembly is out of session, without adopting a state budget. The legislators are set to be back in session May 12, or McMaster can order the legislators back into session in June.

Meanwhile, May 4 - 8 is Teacher Appreciation Week. Curriculum and Instruction Assistant Superintendent Brenda Schrantz said, “Our teachers have been amazing.”