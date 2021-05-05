Jostens has launched a new product line - Rooted in Love - that is dedicated to conversations about mental health. The premier company for graduation supplies, yearbooks, and championship rings, Jostens has a distribution center in Laurens.

Jostens Introduces Products Benefiting Mental Health Awareness

Limited edition ”Rooted in Love” line of apparel and accessories available on Jostens.com throughout National Mental Health Awareness Month

Minneapolis, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, has introduced a new line of products commemorating National Mental Health Awareness Month.

“In a year of isolation and quarantine, conversations around mental health and support are incredibly important,” said Alyson Araque, Director of Merchandising for Jostens. “We wanted to spark a conversation of love and hope that sends a message that you are not alone."

Jostens “Rooted in Love” line of accessories, apparel and gift items are available now on the company’s website during the month of May, which is National Mental Health Awareness Month. The limited time collection of products includes items ranging from tee-shirts and tote bags to jewelry, with 10% of sales donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Items and more information can be found at Jostens.com/rootedinlove.

“We wanted to offer a mix of affordable, fashionable items that would appeal to everybody,” continued Araque. “All of the items are priced under $30, and the proceeds to our charity partners will go a long way to help advance their missions.”

The "Rooted in Love" product line is the latest effort from Jostens to support mental health and wellness as schools and families deal with the lingering effects of COVID-19. Other examples include their recently released Courageous Conversations video series and curriculum, and their upcoming Jostens Renaissance Virtual Conference which will provide social-emotional inspiration and resources for school and student leaders. Information on these initiatives and more can be found at jostensrenaissance.com.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com

Attachments