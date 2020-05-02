Johnson Detention Center Update

Laurens County 3: Detention Center - averaging 230/day, its needs are body scanner and food vendor, director says.

The chairman asked for an update, but the attorney vetoed the request.

At the Laurens County Council’s Jan. 14 meeting, chairman Dr. David Pitts asked Don Evans, director of the Johnson Detention Center, for an update about an inmate’s death-in-custody situation. Evans was unsure about what he could say.

The matter is under state investigation, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices. County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said Evans could say nothing. No information has been provided yet about the manner and/or cause of death - It is the second death in the county jail in three years.

The inmate, Aaron Anthony Hewitt, 42, was found dead Jan. 10. "Any other questions in reference to the investigation should be directed to the State Law Enforcement Division," a statement said at the time. SLED routinely does not provide details about open investigations.

The death was discovered at 5 a.m., and was announced by LCSO about 2:30 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said Hewitt was found dead in a cell.

The last time an inmate was found dead in the county jail was October, 2016. Then-Sheriff Ricky Chastain said a woman was brought in the evening of Oct. 8 and died later. She was identified as Ginger Leeann Reed, 41, of 2735 Marshall St., Minneapolis, MN.

A news article last year Hewitt’s address was listed as 4 Ashwyn Court, Simpsonville. He was the suspect in the death of the Fountain Inn woman - Aqua Barksdale, 29, of 111 James Jackson Drive, Fountain Inn, who died October, 2019. A window was found broken in her residence, a report said.

A report said Hewitt was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, and he was arrested and charged with murder, 1st degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime (burglary). Authorities indicated that the suspect unlawfully entered Barksdale’s residence and shot her with a firearm. An autopsy was performed to established the cause and manner of Barksdale’s death (note: autopsy reports are not public documents in South Carolina).

The chairman’s request for information came as Evans provided a Johnson Detention Center update for the county council. He said DC officers have to undergo 120 hours of training in a 3-year period. By the end of the year, Evans said, all officers will have started their training cycle; command staff has graduated from its training. Evans said the command staff has been going through evaluation of staff, and determining the best use of people at the jail.

The Johnson Detention Center averages 230 inmates per day.

Its maximum is 350, and there are 272 beds. The jail recently completed an arrangement with Newberry County in which it housed some non-violent inmates while the jail in Newberry was renovated. Evans said the officers wear body-cameras and that “holds staff accountable.”

“We had 229 this morning (Jan. 14),” he said. More than 3,000 people were booked last year, and the DC held 8 inmates for different agencies.

Evans said the DC needs a body scanner and a food vendor. Inmates handle the cooking, under supervision. Transportation, medicine and food are the DC’s biggest challenges, he said; 1,315 times last year an officer “put a key in a car” to transport an inmate. Three officers work in transportation, and 20 officers are trained to provide transportation should the need arise. There are 56 employees slotted, and 55 positions are filled now.

“Medical mental health (transport) is a major challenge,” Evans said.

The DC also transports during court - to and from the Hillcrest Judicial Center, “based on judges’ instructions,” Evans said.

There were 343 trustys held in the jail this past year. This number is slotted for 19, for which limited funding is provided for wages, and there are 18 trustys housed now, the director said.

Evans said the Johnson Detention Center has some design challenges, with pods, open cells and cameras. He invited the county members to come there for a walk-through. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office administers the Johnson Detention Center, which was last expanded / renovated in 2013.

The council was told the Johnson Detention Center workforce has the second lowest in the county number of workers’ compensation claims. This goes straight to the county’s bottom line, as the claims’ number is a major driver in these insurance premiums charged to Laurens County, and its taxpayers.